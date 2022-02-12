Ultramarathon runners take part in 50km race around Expo 2020 Dubai Lake - in pictures

Some of the world’s top desert ultramarathoners gathered in Dubai on Saturday for the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon.

Taking place in the dunes of the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the race offered a 5-kilometre trail for beginner runners, as well as a 50km race for the professionals.

The course took runners around the Expo 2020 Dubai Lake. Organised under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council, the race attracted participants from 31 countries, as well as 54 different nationalities from within the UAE.

The participants included both professional endurance runners as well as recreational ultra and desert runners.

Both the 50km and 5km routes challenged participants, combining running across and over sand dunes as well as hard sand tracks.

Paul Komo was the winner of the men's 5km race, while Ari Bekker came first in the women's 5km race.

The race was followed by a ceremonial ghaf tree-planting around the Expo 2020 Dubai Lake as part of the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations. It was carried out by Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council and Mustafa Al Khalfawi, head of global banking UAE at FAB.

