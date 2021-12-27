Active Parks: Abu Dhabi launches 380 free fitness classes in urban spaces

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in collaboration with the Department of Community Development, has launched a new initiative aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles through exercise and activity.

Called Active Parks, it will offer 380 free training sessions in 12 public parks and urban spaces across the capital. Starting on Thursday and running until January 26, it is open to anyone aged 15 and older. Classes include DanceFit, RunFit, bootcamps, CrossFit and yoga, and there will be special classes for people of determination as well.

A full schedule of classes is available on the Active Parks website.

The participating parks are Khalifa City Park 3, Sheikha Fatima Park, Dolphin Park, MBZ Park, Al Khaleej Al Arabi park, Electra Park and Al Shamkha Park 4 in Abu Dhabi; Madinat Zayed, Al Ruwais Park 2 and Al Marfa National Park in Al Dhafra Region; and Al Jahili and Al Towayya Parks in Al Ain.

“The Active Parks programme is an inclusive initiative that is open to everyone in the community,” said Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, executive director of Abu Dhabi Sports Council's Sports Developments Sector.

"The objective is to increase regular exercise by providing structured free-to-attend classes led by a team of qualified coaches.

“We do not want people to feel out of place, or overly conscious, which is why we are rolling out a dedicated schedule of activities to cater to a range of abilities across parks in their own communities."

Mohamed Helal AlBalooshi, executive director of the Strategic Affairs Office at the Department of Community Development, said: "In line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build and nurture an active community committed to practising sports, DCD and Abu Dhabi Sports Council are actively co-operating to foster an expansive and fully-regulated sports ecosystem across the emirate.

“Our newest collaborative initiative, Active Parks, is a strategic platform which aims to cultivate healthier and happier lifestyles and stronger social communities by encouraging the pursuit of regular fitness regimes in the abundant green spaces in Abu Dhabi’s world-class integrated infrastructure.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from the newly opened Sheikha Fatima Park in Abu Dhabi: