Volleyball in Abu Dhabi: 11 monochrome photos of farm workers playing a friendly match in the desert

The National's photographer Antonie Robertson stumbled across the impromptu contest

wk31 jan photo essay Farm workers and labourers from Pakistan and India play an informal game of volleyball on a desolate patch of sand next to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid highway halfway between the Dubai and Abu Dhabi highway. All photos Antonie Robertson / The National (Antonie Robertson)

Katy Gillett
Jan 30, 2020

While driving down the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highway on his way to downtown Abu Dhabi one gloomy day, The National's photographer Antonie Robertson spotted a group of farm workers and labourers, who hail from Pakistan and India, playing an impromptu game of volleyball on a desolate patch of desert in Shahama.

They had set up a pitch next to the road that takes drivers between the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The men, who were playing with bare feet, although busy with the game, kindly allowed Robertson to take these monochrome shots of their friendly match.

Updated: January 30th 2020, 4:00 AM
