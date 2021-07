True romance: Furne One's Amato closes Arab Fashion Week in style

Arab Fashion Week rounded up last night, ending on a high note with a show by Dubai favourite, Amato.

In a crowd-pleasing collection that will be snapped up by the designer's legions of loyal customers, frothy gowns were covered in acres of delicate handiwork, with embroidery, beading and painstakingly placed lace pieces taking centre stage.

Soft and romantic, this was signature Amato and the feminine aesthetic the brand is so well known for.

There were a few unexpected twists, however. Most notable was a trouser suit with wide-cut bottoms and a laced corset-style bodice, topped with a lace bomber jacket that was chic and directional, while a tulle gown in the palest eau de Nil came with a high Mandarin collar that elongated the neck.

Embroidered tulle by Amato, shown at Arab Fashion Week. Courtesy AFW

Best of all was the trio of intricately tiered gowns in delicate ombres of smoky greys, lilacs and blues that were beautiful to behold, and proved yet again why this label is so popular. Understanding what his customers want, designer Furne One never fails to deliver.

The only duff note of the show was not the clothes, but the make-up, which felt cheap in comparison, and distracted from the dreamy fashion. Aside from that one small misstep, the legions of Amato fans will be delighted, especially since with the new Arab Fashion Week digital format, many pieces are already available to buy.

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

