Emirates to offer daily A380 superjumbo flights to Bahrain in June

It's a small leap across the Arabian Gulf, but you can make the journey from Dubai to Bahrain in style this month.

Emirates is introducing daily flights between the emirate and the island nation on board an A380 superjumbo throughout June.

While the Dubai airline has previously flown the world's largest passenger jet between the two destinations on one-off occasions, this marks the first time a regular scheduled service using the A380 has been introduced.

The double-decker jet, which has space for upwards of 500 passengers, will replace the usual Boeing 777-300ER that transports customers between Dubai and Bahrain on two routes.

The flight time between Bahrain, pictured, and Dubai is approximately one hour and 20 minutes. Unsplash

The A380 will be used on flights EK 839 and EK 840, with bookings now open on the service until Wednesday, June 30. There are three classes to choose from on the Airbus jet travelling between the two destinations: 417 seats in Economy, 76 lie-flat Business class seats, and 14 First Class suites.

EK 839 departs Dubai daily at 3.30pm, arriving in Bahrain at 3.50pm local time. EK 840 leaves Bahrain at 5.50pm, arriving in Dubai at 8pm, UAE time.

The airline will also continue to operate its daily EK 837 and EK 838 services, which depart earlier in the day, on a Boeing 777-300ER.

"The change of aircraft will help meet growing demand to and from Bahrain during the summer, and underscores the airline's commitment to make connections for travellers to and through Dubai even easier," Emirates said in a statement.

The airline announced earlier this week that it would bring its popular A380 services back to the US. Emirates will start flying superjumbo stateside services to New York in June, and then to LA in July.

The A380 also flies to Paris, Jeddah, Amman, Cairo, Frankfurt, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Moscow.

Requirements for travelling to Bahrain

As of May 24, the country announced the suspension of entry for travellers arriving from Red List countries, such as India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

It also reintroduced mandatory quarantine for all non-vaccinated travellers arriving in Bahrain. Travellers have to take a PCR test before flying and on arrival, and then also complete a 10-day home or hotel quarantine.

Travellers who are vaccinated and hold a Bahrain-issued vaccination certificate, or an approved vaccination certificate from a GCC country, are exempt from both quarantine and PCR testing requirements, unless coming from a Red List country.

Incoming passengers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait can show evidence of their vaccination through certification or an official mobile application such as the UAE's Al Hosn app.

Bahrain had earlier announced a vaccine corridor with the UAE, allowing passengers who have received a full dose of a Covid-19 vaccination to travel between the two countries without the need for quarantine in either destination.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

