Covid-19: Bahrain sets mandatory 10-day quarantine for all non-vaccinated travellers

In a response to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Bahrain has updated its entry rules for travellers planning to fly to the country.

From May 24, Bahrain suspended entry to travellers coming from countries on its Red List. This includes India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Only Bahraini citizens and residents can return from these destinations.

The kingdom has also reintroduced mandatory quarantine for all non-vaccinated travellers arriving in Bahrain. Travellers now have to take a PCR test before flying and on arrival, and then also complete a 10-day home or hotel quarantine.

Starting Monday, 24 May 2021:

Civil Aviation Affairs announces the suspension of entry for travellers arriving from red list countries and quarantine for non-vaccinated passengers arriving from the countries#VaccinateandStaySafe #TeamBahrain pic.twitter.com/0ESttiBh97 — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) May 23, 2021

The Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs announced the suspension of entry for travellers arriving from Red List countries and quarantine for non-vaccinated passengers on Monday, with the new rules coming into effect immediately.

Citizens of Bahrain and passengers holding a valid residency visa are exempt from the suspension and can still fly to the kingdom from Red List countries. However, they must follow the quarantine rules in place for non-vaccinated travellers, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Mandatory quarantine for non-vaccinated travellers

Non-vaccinated passengers arriving in Bahrain must have a PCR test before flying, on arrival and another after a 10-day quarantine. Courtesy Bahrain Airports

Non-vaccinated passengers arriving from countries not included in Bahrain's Red List must also quarantine for 10 days. This can be at a place of residence or in a government-designated hotel.

All arriving travellers must take a PCR test no more than 48 hours before flying to Bahrain and negative test certificates must contain a QR code. Passengers will take another PCR test on arrival in Bahrain, and again on day 10. A negative result from the third test will end the quarantine. Children aged 6 and under are exempt from testing.

Travellers who are vaccinated and hold a Bahrain-issued vaccination certificate, or an approved vaccination certificate from a GCC country, are exempt from both quarantine and PCR testing requirements, unless coming from a Red List country.

Incoming passengers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait can show evidence of their vaccination through certification or an official mobile application such as the UAE's Al Hosn app.

Anyone flying to Bahrain with a vaccination certificate from the US, the UK, the EU, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan or Singapore must take a PCR test before flying and on arrival, but will be exempt from quarantine.

Read our complete guide on travelling to Bahrain here.

Record-high cases and accelerated vaccinations

Bahrain has witnessed a spike in coronavirus case numbers in May, with a record high reported on Friday, May 21, when 2,858 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The most recent data from Johns Hopkins University shows that Bahrain recorded 2,719 new cases on Sunday, as well as 15 new deaths.

The country is working to manage the coronavirus pandemic and is now administering vaccinations quickly. It has moved into third place in the global rankings for vaccination rates, behind the UAE and Israel, respectively.

Almost 42 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated. Only vaccinated people in Bahrain can access indoor services, including at restaurants, shops and malls.

A Saudi national shows his vaccination certificate on his smartphone at Bahraini immigration check-post as he enters Bahrain via the King Fahad Causeway. Reuters

Bahrain and the UAE recently announced a vaccine corridor. From the first day of Eid, travellers have been able to go between the Gulf island and the UAE without quarantine. This remains unaffected by the new entry regulations for Bahrain.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

