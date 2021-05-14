British Airways to trial 25 second Covid-19 tests for travel

British Airways will be the first airline in the world to trial Covid-19 antigen tests that display results within 25 seconds.
The UK airline is conducting the trial alongside medical tech company Canary Global, to assess how its Pelican Covid-19 Ultra Rapid mobile test can play a role in opening up travel.
British Airways' (BA) flight and cabin crew will be invited to take the test and the airline will compare the performance of the results against existing tests that crew are already taking.
Recently approved for use in Europe and UK, the test is currently going through an approval process in the US.
BA hopes to be able to offer the testing technology on applicable routes where tests have to meet the stated specificity and sensitivity standards.
Sean Doyle, chief executive at BA, said: “As we start to see the opening up of travel we remain committed to exploring easy and affordable testing solutions to help our customers travel again, whether it’s for business, to reunite with family and friends or take a much-needed break abroad.
"We think this new ultrarapid test is a game changer so we are delighted to work with the team at Canary to begin initial trials with our flight and cabin crew, before exploring what role it could play as a customer testing option.”
How does the Pelican Covid-19 Ultra-Rapid test work?
The test is a non-invasive saliva ultrarapid digital antigen test that delivers 98 per cent sensitivity and 100 per cent specificity in symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals with SARS-CoV-2.
To use the test, crew will take a sample of their saliva into a disposable sensor unit, shake and insert it into a reusable digital reader which is connected to a blue-tooth enabled device like a smartphone. The results will then appear in the mobile app. The test is also optimised to detect variants of the virus that have originated across the globe.
British Airways is also trialling a new health app called VeriFLY. Designed to help travellers ensure they meet the entry requirements of their destination before they depart for the airport, the airline is set to trial the app for travellers flying to New York, Miami or San-Francisco.
Manchester City 3 (Silva 8' &15, Foden 33')
Titan Sports Academy:
Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo
Started: 2018
Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)
Mina Al-Oraibi: 'Managing' the crisis in Palestine-Israel is making it impossible to solve
A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid
1. Dubai silk road
Origin
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
