British Airways to trial 25 second Covid-19 tests for travel

British Airways will be the first airline in the world to trial Covid-19 antigen tests that display results within 25 seconds.

The UK airline is conducting the trial alongside medical tech company Canary Global, to assess how its Pelican Covid-19 Ultra Rapid mobile test can play a role in opening up travel.

British Airways' (BA) flight and cabin crew will be invited to take the test and the airline will compare the performance of the results against existing tests that crew are already taking.

Recently approved for use in Europe and UK, the test is currently going through an approval process in the US.

British Airways will initially be inviting flight and cabin crew members to take the rapid test, with the airline comparing the results against their standard Covid-19 test results. Courtesy BA

BA hopes to be able to offer the testing technology on applicable routes where tests have to meet the stated specificity and sensitivity standards.

Sean Doyle, chief executive at BA, said: “As we start to see the opening up of travel we remain committed to exploring easy and affordable testing solutions to help our customers travel again, whether it’s for business, to reunite with family and friends or take a much-needed break abroad.

"We think this new ultrarapid test is a game changer so we are delighted to work with the team at Canary to begin initial trials with our flight and cabin crew, before exploring what role it could play as a customer testing option.”

How does the Pelican Covid-19 Ultra-Rapid test work?

The Pelican Covid-19 Ultra Rapid test involves a simple saliva swab that can detect symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals with SARS-CoV-2, including variants. Courtesy BA

The test is a non-invasive saliva ultrarapid digital antigen test that delivers 98 per cent sensitivity and 100 per cent specificity in symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals with SARS-CoV-2.

To use the test, crew will take a sample of their saliva into a disposable sensor unit, shake and insert it into a reusable digital reader which is connected to a blue-tooth enabled device like a smartphone. The results will then appear in the mobile app. The test is also optimised to detect variants of the virus that have originated across the globe.

British Airways is also trialling a new health app called VeriFLY. Designed to help travellers ensure they meet the entry requirements of their destination before they depart for the airport, the airline is set to trial the app for travellers flying to New York, Miami or San-Francisco.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3 (Silva 8' &15, Foden 33') Birmginahm City 0 Man of the match Bernado Silva (Manchester City)

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

Bharatanatyam A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

