Things to do this week, from a new food hall and desert run to children's classes

A run through the desert followed by a refreshing tea tasting followed by a concert and some delicious bites – the UAE's events calendar shows no signs of slowing down despite the rise in mercury as May draws to a close.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from May 27 to June 2.

Monday, May 27

Start the week on a high note by joining Dani Afiouni, founder of Longevity Hub, as he embarks on a 153km desert run. Starting from Ras Al Khaimah, the route goes all the way to the Al Qudra racetrack.

Afiouni will attempt the feat unsupported, and will carry his own supplies such as food and sleeping gear. He's inviting the public to join in at any point during the run. Those who are interested can message Afiouni on Instagram, where he will be posting live updates of his location. For each participant, the wellness clinic will donate Dh100 to the Emirates Society of Child Mental Health.

May 27; from 5.27am; Ras Al Khaimah to Al Qudra, Dubai; longevity.wellness.hub on Instagram

Tuesday, May 28

Sample some chrysanthemum tea. Photo: Korean Cultural Centre

Take a sensorial trip to South Korea at the latest exhibition of the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Called Blooms in a Cup: Flower Tea, the exhibition showcases a variety of Korean flower teas, as well as how to make them. Participants will also be able to sample the teas. More than 10 floral blends are part of the show, including those made from magnolia, cherry blossom, lotus and acacia.

Until June 13; 10am-6pm; free to attend; Yas Creative Hub, Abu Dhabi; uae.korean-culture.org

Wednesday, May 29

Parents can check out the newly launched confidence accelerator programme at the Warrior Academy, which uses martial arts to support the character development of children. Designed by a behavioural psychologist, the developmental plan is aimed at significantly improving a child’s confidence in under 30 days.

The programme, which is only available at academy's Arjan location, kicks off with a breakthrough area assessment, where parents will fill out a questionnaire to determine their child’s level of confidence, conduct and concentration. This is used to guide the personalised programmed for each child.

Open Thursday to Tuesday; various timings; from Dh199; Barsha South, Dubai; warrioracademy.ae

Thursday, May 30

The new food hall builds on Spinneys' extensive selection of ready-to-eat foods. Photo: Spinneys

Foodies can head to The Kitchen by Spinneys, a newly opened food hall concept by the popular supermarket chain. Located in Dubai Mall, the venue features a variety of food stations serving both hot and cold dishes.

Breakfast options include shakshuka and fresh juices, while the lunch menu has turkey, mozzarella and pesto sandwiches on rosemary focaccia and a crop salad. There is also a bakery and a gelato stand with 16 flavours on offer. Different cuisines are represented with dishes such as creamy prawn red curry, chicken kabsa and spicy lamb masala. A sushi bar and made-to-order smoothie bar are also on the cards.

Open daily; 10am-midnight; Dubai Mall; spinneys.com

Friday, May 31

Arabic music fans can head to Dubai Opera to catch a performance by Iraqi singing sensation Majid Al Mohandis. Billed as the “engineer of Arabic song” (because he studied engineering), the singer is known for his impressive vocals and has been serenading regional music fans since the early 2000s.

Expect to hear tracks from his all-time favourite albums such as Ana Wayyak and Ensaa, as well as from his recent releases Eateni Waqtan and Bdet Ateeb.

May 31; doors open 8pm; from Dh350; Dubai Opera; dubaiopera.com

Saturday, June 1

Pet supplies store The Petshop is organising a cat adoption day at three of its branches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, particularly focusing on ginger cats – in celebration of the newly released The Garfield Movie.

Pet adoption aside, the shop also has a collection of limited-edition products inspired by the beloved character, from Garfield-themed bowls to his famous blue blanket, as well as other quirky toys and accessories. Pet lovers and fans of the orange cat can also take part in mascot meet-and-greets, as well as attend comic book workshops and trivia contests.

June 1 and 2; 9am-10pm; Dubai Investment Park and Umm Suqeim, Dubai, and Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi; thepetshop.com

Sunday, June 2

The pop-up market offers accessories from local vendors. Photo: Chaihona No 1

Head to Chaihona No 1 by Vasilchuki, a restaurant that doubles as a retail space, to check out its weekly market – filled with cool and quirky trinkets from local retailers such as The Rume, Arcadia and NE Streetwear and Sneakers.

Diners can browse through everything from clothes and jewellery to vases, candles and art. Meanwhile, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, fusing Slavic, Asian and Arabic cuisines. On the menu are dishes such as Olivier crab salad, black pelmeni (black salmon dumpling with red caviar), as well as marbled beef with cherry potatoes and biquinho peppers.

Sundays; 4pm-9pm; Dubai Marina; vasilchuki.ae