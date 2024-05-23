Healthy purees and sporty strollers among the launches at first Baby Expo in Dubai

Whether you're embarking on the parenthood journey for the first time or are a seasoned pro with a new bundle of joy on the way, the first Baby Expo in Dubai could be well worth checking out this weekend.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday and Saturday, the event is a one-stop shop for everything related to babies, toddlers and maternity needs.

Conducted by Censuswide and commissioned by Baby Expo, a survey examining parental spending habits and priorities, revealed UAE parents invest Dh98,880 on average during a baby’s first year. Little wonder, then, that various brands are using the event as launch pad for new products.

Stroller maker Cybex will debut its Avi Spin, designed for active mothers or adventurous family holidays. It features a front swivel wheel for easy manoeuvring, air-filled tires and an ergonomic lie-flat position for newborns.

Avi Spin stroller by Cybex. Photo: Cybex

A new home-grown baby food company, Hum Mum is introducing itself to the market with its healthy puree pouches and child-friendly biscuits.

Elsewhere, Shein is displaying a collection of organic cotton babywear by Cozy Cub, which will be available online in early June. Babywear brand Nabi Baby, which creates all its collections using organic silk or Merinowool, will debut its new range too.

A pregnancy journal by My Art Pix; silicone feeding sets by Babby Basics; and an online membership programme by Active Mama Workout will also be showcased at the event.

Expert advice and support

While retail is a big draw, the exhibition is also designed to be a comprehensive resource for parents – those feeling overwhelmed with the prospect of late-night feedings and nappy changes, or simply curious about the latest trends in early childhood development.

The organisers have invited various speakers to share their experience and expertise. Panel discussions delve into the nitty-gritty of parenthood, offering practical advice on everything from the delicate art of newborn care and navigating the crucial stages of early childhood development to the often-unforeseen emotional rollercoaster that parenthood throws up.

Ashleigh Lloyd is the co-founder of the Baby Expo. Photo: Baby Expo

There are workshops covering first aid, sleep training and nutritional advice, as well as a dedicated symposium for mothers who want to venture into entrepreneurship.

Some of the high-profile guests include radio jocker, recent father and entrepreneur Kris Fade, Lebanese make-up artist Joelle Mardinian, and husband-and-wife business owners Russell and Lindsay Kane, who will launch their Jolt wellness supplement.

READ MORE Four new indoor play areas for children in the UAE, from Mattel to Boo Boo Laand

Maternity experts and doctors from King’s College Hospital Dubai will also be on site to offer advice. The Mumpreneur Collective Conference, meanwhile, will span topics including business scaling, marketing strategies and achieving financial independence.

Family fun

Even though it's for mums and dads, Baby Expo features a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment areas. From soft play zones and sensory stations to baby massage sessions and interactive games, there's something for every child. Look out for mystery goody bags being handed out.

May 24 (9am-6pm) and May 25 (10am-7pm); from Dh75 for a one-day pass (10 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to Gaza in our Hearts via Dubai cares); Dubai World Trade Centre; tickets.virginmegastore.me