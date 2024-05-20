Things to do in the UAE this week, from an 'honesty menu' to Abu Dhabi Comedy Week

Foodies, fitness buffs and comedy fans are well served in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week. One emirate brings a star-studded line-up of comedians as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, while the other welcomes international chefs and wellness experts.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from May 20 to 26.

Monday, May 20

Start the week right with a morning yoga session at Drift Beach Dubai, as experts from the Shimis centre offer their last few classes as part of One&Only Royal Mirage's wellness mornings.

The hour-long session enables participants to master basic yoga concepts and practise meditation techniques that channel serenity. If you're hanging about for breakfast after the class, the beach club offers a 50 per cent discount on its sunloungers.

Every Monday until May 27; 8.30am-9.30am; Dh120 per person; Dubai Marina; 04 315 2200

Tuesday, May 21

Pontong in Bangkok is known for serving innovative Thai-Chinese cuisine. Photo: Atlantis The Palm

Foodies and fine-dining aficionados can sample a four-hands dinner curated by two of the world's leading chefs, as Michelin-lauded Gregoire Berger and Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij come together in Dubai. Berger helms the kitchen at Ossiano in Atlantis the Palm, while Thai chef Pam runs apothecary-turned-restaurant Potong in Bangkok.

The 10-course meal will be served at the Atlantis' famed underwater restaurant, with dishes such as langoustine tom yum uni; Galician sea urchin; pad Thai and mud crab; and sticky rice with mango and curry ice sorbet.

May 21; 6pm onwards; Dh1,600 per person; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 426 2626

Wednesday, May 22

Andrew Schulz's comedy encompasses current events, politics and general life observations. Getty Images

Catch some midweek laughs at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi via a stand-up performance by American actor and comic Andrew Schulz.

Current events, politics and general life observations are the subject of Schulz's The Life tour, so get ready to laugh, think and maybe even well up if the comic hits too close to home.

This week is a marathon for stand-up fans as Abu Dhabi Comedy Week takes place in the capital, with big names such as Bassem Youssef, Maz Jobrani and Dave Chapelle on the cards.

May 22; doors open 6.30pm; from Dh250; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; etihadarena.ae

Thursday, May 23

Dancers or those who have a knack for ballroom styles can check out Dubai Tango Festival, which begins on Thursday.

The four-day extravaganza takes place at Lapita Hotel and will include performances from globally-renowned tango champions, plus expert-led workshops and energetic milongas. Each day starts with yoga sessions and there is also a gala show.

Workshops can be booked individually.

May 23 to 26; from 11am; Dh1,350 for full festival pass; Dubai Parks and Resorts; dubaitangofest.com

Friday, May 24

Take children aged three and above to see a live production of The Gruffalo’s Child, a popular children's picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler on Friday.

Taking place at the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi, the performance will feature whimsical storytelling complete with a vibrant set design, fun costumes and inviting music.

The story follows the Gruffalo's child wandering in the snow in search of the Big Bad Mouse – against his father's warnings. Over the course of her adventure, she meets several quirky characters.

May 24 (6pm) and May 25 (11am); from Dh115; opposite Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi; tickets.virginmegastore.me

Saturday, May 25

Enrol in a chakra-balancing session on Saturday. Photo: Indigo Hotel Dubai Downtown

Go into the weekend with a rejuvenating wellness session at Indigo Hotel Dubai Downtown on Saturday.

The three-hour session includes chakra yoga, which focuses on gentle movements to guide participants in finding inner harmony and balance.

This is followed by an energy candle-making session led by Fosca Art. Afternoon tea will also be served on site.

May 25; 4pm-7pm; Dh250 per person; Business Bay, Dubai; 058 590 2583

Sunday, May 26

Prawn bao is on Obeli's 'honesty menu'. Photo: Obeli

Head to Obeli at City Walk for a unique dining experience featuring an “honesty menu”.

To celebrate its anniversary, the restaurant is inviting diners to pay what they believe the dishes are worth. At the end of the meal, guests will be given a scorecard and envelope instead of a bill.

They can then pay what they deem appropriate and offer candid feedback. The envelopes will be deposited into a box and be kept anonymous.

Peruvian chef Roberto Segura's three-course menu includes dishes such as quinoa salad, Wagyu beef kushi, spicy prawn bao, veal ragu lasagne, kaffir chicken and textured chocolate desserts.

Dishes that earn top ratings will be included in the restaurant's summer menu update.

May 25 and 26; 7am-midnight; City Walk, Dubai; 04 887 5561