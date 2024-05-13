International Hummus Day and DXB Snow Run: Things to do in the UAE this week

Things are slowing down some as the summer makes itself known. Pop culture buffs can make a beeline for exhibitions and comedy shows, while adrenalin-seekers can sign up for a race in Ski Dubai or one last outdoor camp in Ras Al Khaimah.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from May 13 to 19.

Monday, May 13

May 13 marks International Hummus Day, and there's no shortage of places in the UAE where the creamy concoction can be sampled – from traditional recipes to modern creations.

One to try in Dubai is the traditional hummus with pine nuts served at Bait Maryam restaurant in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), headed by award-winning Palestinian-Jordanian chef Salam Dakkak.

The hummus with pine nuts is a must-try dish at Bait Maryam. Photo: Bait Maryam

Those in Abu Dhabi can head to Lebanese restaurant Alya, which serves a trio of hummus, one of which contains pulled brisket and is simply outstanding.

Cooking enthusiasts can follow this recipe shared with The National by chef Solemann Haddad, of Michelin-starred Moonrise fame, complete with shishito peppers.

Tuesday, May 14

Lush has released limited edition products inspired by Bridgerton. Photo: Lush

Fans of Netflix show Bridgerton can restock their lotions and potions as Lush launches limited edition products inspired by the show.

The collection includes a perfume formulated with romantic florals, with hints of mint, sage and rosemary (Dh225); a dual-aroma bath bomb with cocoa butter (Dh50); a body wash with sweet lemon rose (Dh175); and a body lotion with vanilla, cocoa butter and fresh meadowsweet (Dh110).

Available until supplies last on the Lush mobile application and Lush.com, as well as Lush stores across the UAE.

Wednesday, May 15

If you're looking to pick up a new skill, a mixology masterclass might hit the mark. Expert mixologists at H Hotel are hosting daily classes for people who want to hone their mocktail and cocktail-making skills, using a variety of flavourful ingredients, including non-alcoholic spirits from Lyre's.

Participants will also be treated to canapes during the hour-long class.

Daily, 3.30pm-6.30pm; from Dh140 per person; Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; hhoteldubai.com

Thursday, May 16

The event is a competitive but family-friendly affair. EPA

May 16 is the last day to register for the fifth DXB Snow Run, taking place on May 19 at Ski Dubai. Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the city's “coolest run” is open to participants aged 13 to 70, and has individual and group categories.

The slopes of Ski Dubai, complete with its in -4⁰C climes, will be converted into loops measuring 3km and 5km. Prizes yet to be revealed will be kept aside for the winners, but every participant will get a shirt, sling bag and commemorative medal.

Registration closes May 16; race on May 19; from Dh95; from 6am; Mall of the Emirates, Dubai; www.premieronline.com

Friday, May 17

Italian artist Paolo Troilo paints using only his fingers. Photo: The Foundry

Catch an exhibition by Italian artist Paolo Troilo at The Foundry in Dubai. The show, called Unzipme, showcases Trolio's hyper-realist figurative paintings crafted entirely using his fingers. It marks his debut in the Middle East, having previously showcased in major cities such as New York, London and Istanbul.

The exhibition is all about open-mindedness. In the nine tapestries on display, Troilo uses unusual materials, including denim and zippers.

Until May 24; 10am-10pm; free to attend; Downtown Dubai; 04 367 3696

Saturday, May 18

Book an overnight stay at Bear Grylls Explorers Camp before it closes for summer. Photo: Bear Grylls Camp Experience

Head to Ras Al Khaimah for a wilderness staycation at Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, which is due to close its facility on May 25 before it gets unbearably hot.

Overnight stays in one of the camp's 16 en-suite cabins are currently discounted, available to book from Monday to Sunday. A cabin can accommodate up to three people. Guests can choose from one of four outdoor activities offered on site, including high ropes course, hiking, archery and air rifle shooting.

A barbecue package costs an additional Dh150, with a menu featuring classic grills, from shish tawook to corn on the cob.

Until May 25; Dh325 per night on weekdays, Dh525 per night on weekends; Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah; www.beargryllscamp.ae

Sunday, May 19

Step into the life of Frida Kahlo in digital format. Photo: Theatre of Digital Arts

Head to Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai for a deep dive into the life of famous artist Frida Kahlo.

From her turbulent marriage to her unapologetic artistic expression, Viva La Frida is a tribute to the Mexican painter's personal and professional journey – via vivid projections and sound design.

“We believe Frida Kahlo's story, as both a woman and an artist, was remarkably ahead of its time and continues to be profoundly relevant today,” says Toda managing director, Daria Prodaevich.

Until May 31; 10am-11pm; from Dh110; Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, Dubai; toda.ae