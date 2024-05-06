Things to do in the UAE this week, from a mango menu to a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

Indoor activities are the order of the week as the mercury soars, with plenty planned for foodies, families and culture buffs.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from May 6 to 12.

Monday, May 6

May ushers in peak mango season, and Indian eatery Dhaba Lane is celebrating the tropical fruit with a month-long festival of curated dishes.

Although typically eaten for dessert, mango is included in a number of savoury items at the restaurant, from dynamite prawn pakoda (Dh40) to chicken with green mangoes (Dh42). There is also aam rasna pani puri (Dh20), and mango kofta curry (Dh40). For desserts, sample crispy mango tres leches (Dh25).

Until mid-June; noon-3.30pm, 6.30pm-midnight; a la carte prices; various locations across Dubai

Tuesday, May 7

Breakfast in peace and privacy at The Pods on Bluewaters, Dubai. Photo: The Pods

Rise and shine with a breakfast at The Pods on Bluewaters Island. The dome-bound dining spot was only open for lunch and dinner previously, but has now added an affordable breakfast menu for early risers.

Diners can opt for the breakfast platter (Dh49) that includes made-to-order eggs, hash browns, cherry tomatoes, baked beans, grilled mushrooms, veal sausage and smoked turkey bacon, served alongside unlimited tea and coffee. If this is not your jam, a la carte classics include a stack of pancakes (Dh29), shakshuka (Dh29) and more.

The pods are ideal for privacy, and diners can also listen to their own choice of music by connecting their phones to the built-in speakers.

Open daily, 8am-noon for breakfast; a la carte prices or Dh49; Bluewaters Island; 04 453 8994

Wednesday, May 8

Kokoro hails from Houston. Photo: Kokoro

Have a rubber ducky lying around the house? Take it with you to Kokoro and enjoy a free hand roll.

The social media-famous Japanese restaurant from Houston recently opened in Dubai. It bills itself as the UAE's first handroll bar, offering options such as avocado and spicy tuna. Rubber ducks are a prominent feature of the 44-seater venue, hence the gimmick.

Chefs Daniel Lee and Patrick Pham's menu is also inundated with fresh fish options with quintessential Japanese flavour profiles, including bluefin tuna with pickled cucumber; salmon with white ponzu; and scallop with orange.

Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon-10pm; a la carte prices; Al Quoz, Dubai

Thursday, May 9

Fans of Thor can head to Madame Tussauds Dubai as the pop culture museum unveils Chris Hemsworth’s wax figure.

On loan for a limited-time from Madame Tussauds Vienna, the Hemsworth’s figure wears a light blue linen suit, plus various rings and necklaces. It also features the Australian celebrity's famous “three-day beard”, as well as his tattoos. The figure joins the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake in the A-list Zone, one of the six themed areas of Madame Tussauds Dubai.

Sunday to Thursday, noon-8pm; Saturday, 11am-9pm; from Dh150; Bluewaters Island, Dubai; madametussauds.com

Friday, May 10

Duck Pond is a reinterpretation of Swan Lake. Photo: Pia Johnson / NYU Abu Dhabi

Families in the capital can catch a reimagined performance of Swan Lake at The Arts Center, NYU Abu Dhabi.

Duck Pond transforms one of the most romantic dance pieces into a family-friendly affair, featuring the enchantment of the ballet and the thrill of the circus. The stage brims with colour and humour, but at its core, the show is a story about identity and finding one's true self.

Circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz is the mastermind of the show, while 10 members of the world-renowned Circa ensemble are taking to the stage.

May 10, 7.30pm; May 11 and 12, 3pm; from Dh52.50; NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Marina District; nyuad-artscenter.org

Saturday, May 11

Enjoy Chinese food with a side of karoke at Xu. Photo: Rikas Group

Belt out your favourite tunes at Chinese restaurant Xu, which has launched a lively karaoke brunch.

Tucked inside Kempinski Hotel, the dining spot will serve an array of Asian delights, including spicy cucumber, cherry wood Peking duck and wok-fried radish cake for appetisers. Guests can then choose one main course, with options such as sweet and sour chicken, steamed sea bream and vegetarian mapo tofu – all served with steamed rice and seasonal vegetables.

Saturdays; 1pm-5pm; from Dh295 per person; Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates; 04 394 6252

Sunday, May 12

Take the littles ones to see a new play being staged at Zabeel Theatre.

The Lion Inside is a heart-warming tale of confidence and self-esteem. It follows a mouse who is fed up of being ignored by other animals, and wishes he could roar like a lion. The story is based on the bestselling children's book of the same name by Rachel Bright and Jim Field.

May 11, 10am-noon, 2pm-4pm and 4.30pm-7.30pm; May 12, 10am-noon and 2pm-4pm; from Dh135; Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel; dubai.platinumlist.net