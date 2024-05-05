Global Village extends closing date again after flood disruption

Global Village has yet again extended its 28th season.

Originally scheduled to close on April 28, the date was moved to May 5 after heavy rains struck the UAE.

This forced the popular outdoor attraction to cancel some of its major shows, including what would have been its final concert of the season featuring Swedish pop star Zara Larsson.

However, there is some good news as the closing date has now been moved to May 8.

This means visitors who have not yet had a chance to explore the family-friendly attraction in Dubai will have an additional three days to so. The park will be open from 4pm until 2am on these extra days.

The 28th season opened in October last year, and this year, the venue is home to 27 country pavilions, 3,500 retail outlets and 250 dining options. The daily programme of live shows and activities will continue until the park closes for the summer.

The “Kids Go Free” offer has also been extended. It allows children up to age 12 free entry and families more chances to enjoy the attractions.

Last season, the venue welcomed a record nine million guests during the six months it was open. Every year, it aims to deliver something fresh, from novel food concepts to new shows and performances.

This season, for example, a new circus act called Merry-Go-Round was introduced. It features jugglers, acrobats, fire breathers, unicyclists, penny farthing riders and more performers on the main stage. A new fire laser show was also introduced this season, as well as several international acts such as the UK's Dhol Foundation, which showcased South Asian drumming with Celtic music.

No new countries were added to the park's portfolio of pavilions, but new attractions this season include Mini World, an area showcasing miniatures of 25 global landmarks.

More information is available at www.globalvillage.ae