Things to do in the UAE this week, from Cirque du Soleil to World Art Dubai

Following the downpour that kept residents home for the better part of last week, the UAE events calendar is back in the swing of things. On offer is a mix of indoor events and outdoor fun even as the summer starts to set in.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from Monday, April 29, to Sunday, May 5.

Monday, April 29

Every day can be Ripe Market day this week, as the popular concept collaborates with Dubai Food Festival to further support its home-grown vendors. Not only is the original Academy Park venue open until May 31 (Saturdays only), but visitors to Etisalat Beach Canteen, part of the ongoing DFF, can shop and eat at Ripe Market kiosks each day of the week until next month. The market will also pop up at the Springs Souk every Saturday until the end of September and at Times Square Centre every Sunday until the end of October.

The Ripe Market is at four locations this week. Photo: The Ripe Market

Until May 12; 4pm-midnight; Etisalat Beach Canteen, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai; ripeevents.com

Tuesday, April 30

Treat yourself to a midweek meal by booking a table at Zuma Abu Dhabi. The restaurant on Al Maryah Island is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the capital with a 14-course menu, featuring new and signature dishes. Curated by Polish head chef Jacek Bzdzikot, the meal includes scallops with a herb sauce and truffle; seared tuna with chilli daikon and ponzu sauce; yellowtail with green chilli relish; 250g black Angus rib-eye with Japanese sweetcorn with shiso butter; and Instagrammable sushi and dessert platters.

Grilled scallops with a Japanese herb sauce and fresh black truffle is part of Zuma Abu Dhabi's 10th anniversary tasting menu. Photo: Zuma

Read our review here.

Until June 15; noon-3.30pm, 7pm-midnight; Dh595 (a la carte menu also available); Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 401 5900

Wednesday, May 1

Channel some midweek adrenalin by heading to Etihad Arena on Wednesday, where Cirque du Soleil is in town for Crystal, a show that combines circus with skating and acrobatic feats. Performers hang mid-air while skaters swirl below them, including awe-inspiring synchronised movements and freestyle techniques on ice, plus traditional circus elements such as trapeze and aerial traps.

Until May 5; doors open at 6.30pm; from Dh175; Etihad Arena; etihadarena.ae

Thursday, May 2

Whether you are an art collector or a first-time buyer, you can spend the day browsing World Art Dubai at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The retail art fair brings more than 4,000 works from more than 400 international galleries and artists all under one roof. Representing diverse styles from street art to Arabic calligraphy, pieces include evocative photographs and intricate paintings.

The retail aspect aside, visitors can take part in workshops, such as soy candle making and tufting, as well as watch live art performances and listen to panel talks.

May 2 to 5; 1pm-9pm; from Dh25 for a single-day pass; Dubai World Trade Centre; worldartdubai.com

Friday, May 3

Gamers can make a beeline for Game Expo at Dubai World Trade Centre to end the working week on a high note. All ages are welcome to join as well as fans of all genres and formats.

The event features product demonstrations of new gaming products, newly released titles as well as meet-and-greets with regional and global professional gamers and a chance to take part in esports competitions. Various zones are scattered across the site, such as the Retro Zone that promises a nostalgic blast to the past in the world of gaming. There is also a Family Zone, as well as the Electric Avenue that houses several vendors offering gaming gear.

May 3 to 5; 2pm-midnight on Friday, 10am-midnight on Saturday and Sunday; from Dh29; Dubai World Trade Centre; dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, May 4

US singer Jason Derulo will perform in Dubai for music event EarthSoul Festival. EPA

Head to Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday to catch sustainability-themed music event EarthSoul Festival.

Headlining it is Savage Love singer Jason Derulo, who's performing alongside Shae Gill, Bollywood funk artist Benny Dayal, Emirati soul singer Arqam and Celinedee Matahari.

The eco-conscious festival aims to raise awareness of plastic pollution and marine conservation. The entire production, from the art installations to the stage, uses recycled, upcycled and repurposed materials. It's a plastic-free festival too, while green energy is used to light up some areas on site.

May 4; doors open at 6.30pm; from Dh199; Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai; coca-cola-arena.com

Sunday, May 5

Seafood is a big part of the Pascha brunch. Photo: Banyan Tree Dubai

French-Mediterranean restaurant Alizee, at the recently opened Banyan Tree hotel in Dubai, is hosting a one-time brunch to celebrate Pascha.

On the menu are sharing-style seafood starters, including oysters, Crevette Bouquets prawns, mussel, sea bass crudo and tuna tartare. Mains include roasted lamb with herb crust, grilled sea bass filet with caviar white butter sauce and celeriac risotto. Dessert is equally decadent, with Faberge-style chocolate eggs, velvety curd Paskha among others.

May 5; 1pm-4pm; from Dh355; Bluewaters Island, Dubai; sevenrooms.com