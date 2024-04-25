Global Village will now close on May 5

Global Village is extending its 28th season, meaning visitors will have more time to explore the attraction before it closes for summer.

The popular family attraction was due to close its doors for the summer on April 28, but will now remain open until May 5.

The 28th season opened in October last year and is home to 27 country pavilions, 3,500 retail outlets and 250 dining options. The daily programme of live shows and activities will continue until the park closes for the summer.

The “Kids Go Free” offer has also been extended, Global Village said, giving kids up to 12 years old free entry and families more chances to enjoy the attractions.

Last season, the venue welcomed a record nine million guests during the six months it was operational. Every year, it aims to deliver fresh offerings, from novel food concepts to new shows and performances.

This season, for example, a new circus act called Merry-Go-Round was introduced. It features jugglers, acrobats, fire breathers, unicyclists, penny farthing riders and more performers on the main stage. A new fire laser show was also introduced this season, as well as several international acts such as the UK's Dhol Foundation, which showcased South Asian drumming with Celtic music.

A record nine million people visited Global Village in its previous season. Chris Whiteoak / The National

No new countries were added to the park's portfolio of pavilions, but new attractions this season include Mini World, an area showcasing miniatures of 25 global landmarks.

A YouGov research published in June last year showed that Global Village remains a popular destination for many UAE residents. It topped the list of destinations the respondents said they wanted to revisit in the next 12 months.

Part of the allure is its variety. Some people visit for the food, while others go to shop. The venue is also family-friendly, with attractions targeting a wide age range. Children can enjoy theatre shows, while teenagers can spend more time in the carnaval area. Older guests are more likely to revel in the retail choices.

During the holy month, Global Village introduced Ramadan-themed experiences, from a vast majlis offering a variety of cuisine options to the new Ramadan Wonder Souk with vendors selling goodies from around the world.

Global Village is open from 4pm until midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and until 1am from Thursday to Saturday. More information is available at www.globalvillage.ae