Cycling fest and candlelit meal for Earth Day: Things to do in the UAE this week

After last week's torrential rains, the UAE events calendar is back on track with a variety of outdoor fun, from a cycling festival in Abu Dhabi to a bang-for-the-buck brunch in Dubai.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from Monday to Sunday.

Monday, April 22

Honour Earth Day with a meal by candlelight at Mina Brasserie. The restaurant in Four Seasons Hotel is dimming its lights for the occasion, and serves European dishes such as tuna tartare with habanero-sesame oil; kale, quinoa and beetroot salad; roasted sea bass; and steak. End the meal with sticky toffee date pudding and pain perdu.

April 22; 8.30pm-10.30pm; a la carte menu; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 506 0100

Tuesday, April 23

Baking enthusiasts can head to Josette at ICD Brookfield Place for a pastry masterclass on classic French baking techniques. The class is followed by afternoon tea, complete with multi-tiered platters of sweet treats. Participants also take home a goodie bag.

The event is part of the continuing Dubai Food Festival, where dozens of restaurants across the city are organising special meals, workshops and other culinary events until May 12.

April 23 and 24; 1.30pm-5.30pm; Dh550 per person; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 275 2522

Wednesday, April 24

Bred is dominated by rap and hip-hop musicians. Victor Besa / The National

Yas Bay is transforming into a vibrant canvas of street art, fashion and music as Bred Abu Dhabi returns to the capital. The five-day festival is a celebration of urban culture – fashion brands will be selling printed tees, colourful athleisure wear and cool trainers, while contemporary artists show off funky creations.

Music is a core element of the festival with plenty of rap and hip-hop musicians taking to the stage. The line-up includes Brit Award-winning J Hus, Grammy-nominated Offset and British rapper AJ Tracey. A number of regional artists are also performing, including DJ Habibeats, Abo El Anwar and Lana Lubany.

Several food stands will be set up across the venue, selling burgers, pizzas and other festival-friendly bites, including 7th Street, The Ocky Way, Scarr's Pizza and Home Dawg.

Until April 28; 5pm onwards; from Dh95 for a day pass; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; bredabudhabi.com

Thursday, April 25

Fluffy clouds and ballpits in hot-air balloons brighten up this limited-time playground in Nakheel Mall. Photo: Nakheel

Plan a midweek treat for little ones at a hot-air-balloon-inspired playground set up in Nakheel Mall. This is one of several locations around Palm Jumeirah scattered with whimsical hot air balloons. Follow this with a stroll along Palm West Beach, which is also decked out with illuminated balloon sculptures. End the night with a meal at The View, an observation deck on floor 52 of Palm Tower, where you can dine within a stationary hot air balloon, with bites and beverages served by CouCou.

Until May 5; playground is open daily from 2pm-8pm; dinner is from 6pm; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; nakheelmall.ae

Friday, April 26

Al Hudayriyat Island is hosting the inaugural FAB Cycling Festival. Photo: FAB Cycling Festival

Over at Al Hudayriyat Island, cycling enthusiasts can enjoy a fun-filled weekend with displays, demonstrations, rides and races catering to cyclists of all ages and skill levels.

Whether you are an experienced cyclist or one who's just learning the ropes, there is something for you at the three-day FAB Cycling Festival. Several spectator events are scheduled, from BMX trick shows to meet-and-greet with professional cyclists. Those who want to experience the thrill of cycling first-hand can do so at the community ride or the mountain bike and e-bike taster sessions.

There is also a children's cycling obstacle course, rooftop yoga sessions, live entertainment and food trucks.

Until April 28; 8am-8pm; free to attend, but registration required for some events; Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi; fabcyclingfestival.com

Saturday, April 27

If you're looking for a unique Saturday brunch, check out Brunch City, where you can restaurant-hop across six venues in Dubai Expo City.

Participating venues include African concept Alkebulan by James Beard Award-winning chef and author Alexander Smalls; Philly Jawn by Ghostburger, which serves American-style comfort food; Indian street food Gup & Shup; Eastern Mediterranean Assembly Mezze & Skewers; PXB Rooftop, which serves plant-based dishes; and The Daily at Rove Expo City.

Every Saturday, until June 8; 1pm-4pm; from Dh199 per person, Dh49 for children; Expo City Dubai; expocitydubai.com

Sunday, April 28

An event where boxing meets beach club is a fun way to end the week. Enrol for a one-off sunrise workout session led by fitness studio Boxica, followed by a hearty but healthy breakfast at Zing Beach Bar in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The reinvigorating boxing and cardio pump session can also be followed up with a lounge by the pool or beach for the rest of the day.

April 28; 7.30am onwards; Dh199 per person; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 055 483 8361