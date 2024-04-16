Things to do when it rains in Abu Dhabi, from museum visits to escape room adventures

Despite the UAE's reputation as a sun-haven, rain sometimes appears in the forecast. Experts predict the frequency of rain in the country will rise by 30 per cent this century, and 2024 has already had its fair share.

So it's always good to know where to go and what to do in Abu Dhabi when the beach is off the cards. Here are some things to do when the sun is away.

Visit indoor theme parks and adventure zones

Inside the Polar realm at SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the newest theme park to open on Yas Island. The attraction spans 183,000 square metres and occupies five floors. There are more than 100,000 animals and more than 15 rides and experiences on offer in the park’s eight sections.

Other theme parks that are fully or partially indoors are Ferrari World and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, which has rides for all ages, and characters from Warner Bros franchises such as DC and Looney Tunes. There is also Snow Abu Dhabi in Reem Mall for those who want to keep cool indoors.

Families with little children and teenagers can check out KidZania in Yas Mall, with over 40 role-playing activities for ages four to 16. For a more action-packed experience, there is Bounce Abu Dhabi at Marina Mall with more than a hundred trampolines. Another option could be Clymb, also inside Yas Mall next to Ferrari World. It is billed to have the world's tallest indoor skydiving flight chamber.

Check out cultural institutes like Louvre Abu Dhabi

Another way to escape the wet weather is to plan a visit to one of the capital's various museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi has some of the world's most valuable artworks on display. Since opening in 2017, the museum on Saadiyat Island has acquired a number of valuable items for permanent collection, including two Pablo Picasso paintings, Woman Holding a Mandoline (1911) and Portrait of a Seated Woman (1923), as well as Rococo French painter Jean-Honore Fragonard’s work Les Marionnettes (1770).

The Ancient Maltese pillars were also recently added to the collection. The ornamental pillars, which were separated for 240 years, were reunited at Louvre Abu Dhabi on the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s diplomatic relationship with Malta.

Guests can also check out seasonal exhibitions, including its latest one called From Kalila wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables, a deep dive into the history of fables with more than 130 artworks including centuries-old manuscripts and contemporary pieces. Louvre Abu Dhabi also has a children’s museum and restaurant on site.

Other museums to check out include Etihad Modern Art Gallery, which showcases the work of well-established and up-and-coming Emirati and international artists; and The Art Gallery at NYUAD, which has curated exhibitions across historical and contemporary topics.

Plan a car-themed day out at Emirates National Auto Museum

Motorheads can head to the Emirates National Auto Museum in Al Dhafra, which displays a vast collection of vintage and modified cars as well as military vehicles. Residents from downtown Abu Dhabi would have to drive 45 minutes to the pyramid-shaped venue, where over 200 cars owned by Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan are exhibited. The car museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm.

Read More Things to do when it rains in Dubai, from Museum of the Future to The Smash Room

Escape to an escape room

Children can stay engaged and entertained at escape rooms, with numerous options around the capital.

Boxed In – Think In at Abu Dhabi Mall, for example, has more than 80 challenges and puzzles contained within 12 boxes for curious minds to solve. Tasks will require concentration, problem-solving skills and logical thinking. There is room for 10 teams of two to five people.

For those who prefer a bit of horror, check out Black Out near Al Wahda Mall, which has five rooms and eerie challenges that range from 40 minutes to 60 minutes.

Head to a VR Gaming centre

If you're keen on gaming experiences, check out Pixoul Gaming at Al Qana, which is home to several virtual reality games, classic arcade machines and other exciting e-sport activities. Also offering VR fun is Zero Latency at The Galleria Mall, which is ideal for big groups who want to enter free-roam multiplayer worlds for a bit of an escape from reality.

Visit the National Aquarium

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi opened to the public in November. All photos by Ruel Pableo for The National

Also located in Al Qana, the National Aquarium is home to 46,000 marine creatures and 300 species spread across 10 zones, making it the largest aquarium in the Middle East. In addition to the animals, the attraction also offers several interactive experiences including scuba diving, animal feedings and glass-bottom dhow tours.

De-stress in a wellness centre

A gloomy day can be transformed into a relaxing break, with plenty of spa and wellness hubs across the city.

It's worth checking out the wide variety of amenity offerings at The Bridge at Al Qana. The lifestyle hub combines a gym, spa, restaurant, juice bar and other wellness-related concepts in one building. There are 250 exercise stations on site, as well as a semi-Olympic indoor running track. Relaxation spaces are also on offer, with science-backed facilities for cryo treatment, infrared saunas and more.

Many hotels have facilities open for non-guests too, such as the Upbeat Health Club of Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi, the Namm Spa at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi and The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace, which blends ancient Eastern healing techniques with contemporary spa services.

Create the fun at home

When weather is extreme, it's often advised not to leave the house unless essential. In which case, you may need to find ways to keep little ones entertained at home. There are plenty of ways to improvise some at-home fun, such as hosting an indoor treasure hunt or creating a makeshift laser maze out of strings or crepe papers.

Board games are also another fun option or maybe try to pick up new skills such as knitting or cake decorating, with loads of available videos on TikTok or YouTube. If you don't mind some extended screen time, organise a movie marathon, throwing in classics or new titles, made easier by streaming services such as Netflix and OSN (for more regional programming).