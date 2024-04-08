Things to do with children during Eid Al Fitr in the UAE this week

The Eid break has kick-started, with all schools and most offices closed from day one of the week. If you're not travelling – and have kids who've been cooped up all spring break long – here are some entertaining activities to sign up for with the family.

Monday, April 8

Take toddlers to Dubai's latest play area, MiniBounce, which opened in the Springs Souk this month. Open to children from walking age up to six years old, the sister brand of trampoline park Bounce features ball pits, netted soft-play structures and a trampoline section custom-built for little feet. The venue also has a cafe offering snacks, mains, desserts and drinks for parents to unwind.

Daily; 10am-10pm; from Dh80; Springs 7, Dubai

Tuesday, April 9

Al Hudayriyat in Abu Dhabi is transforming into an Eid market, complete with themed Instagrammable signs scattered across the island. Fireworks at Marsana aside, the area will be home to an outdoor cinema with plush sofas and surround sound; an all-day henna station; and live music courtesy of a DJ. Children will be well entertained too, with a game zone full of inflatables, slush and candy floss machines and roaming carnival-style performers.

April 9 and 10; all day; free to enter; Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, April 10

The park has set up an Eid Wonder Souq and will have daily fireworks. Photo: Global Village

Head to the custom-built Eid Wonder Souq at Global Village, which is studded with stalls offering souvenirs and gifts, as well as food trucks and themed kiosks. The open-air park will also host daily firework displays at 9pm from Wednesday to Sunday. If you haven’t visited already, check out new seasonal attractions, including the Cyber City stunt show, a fire and laser show at Dragon Lake and Mini World, in addition to the various country pavilions, Ripley’s odditorium and all manner of rides and rollercoasters. The park closes for the summer on April 28.

Until April 14; 6pm-2am; from Dh22.50; Exit 37, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road; www.globalvillage.ae

Thursday, April 11

Ayala dancers at the Abu Dhabi theme park. Photo: Ferrari World

Take the children to Abu Dhabi’s original amusement parks, Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld, for a chance to immerse themselves in the endearing local tradition of Eidiya. Kids can collect stamps valued at between Dh5 and Dh25 and use them to participate in fun activities set up within both venues. Other Eid-themed activities include Ayala dance performances and henna art, plus face painting and hair braiding.

Eid Al Fitr; Noon-7pm on Monday, 10am-8pm from Tuesday-Sunday (Ferrari World) and 11am-6pm on Monday and Tuesday, 10am-8pm from Wednesday to Sunday (Yas Waterworld); Dh345 for general-entry ticket; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Friday, April 12

In Dubai, families can head to Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts, which is putting on hourly laser shows three times each evening, starting at 7.30pm. Eid also marks the launch of the theme park’s latest show Alien Parade, which features space-themed characters and acts, including dancing astronauts. Meanwhile, Al Mashowa restaurant is offering an Eid dinner buffet with traditional Arabic dishes, priced at Dh149 for adults and Dh75 for children between five and 10 years, complete with an oud player and Tanura dance performances.

April 10-12; 10am-11pm; Dh15 (redeemable against dining and attractions); Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Saturday, April 13

Damani Lodges offers luxury tents with views of the Hajar mountains. Photo: Visit Hatta

Take the family to Hatta for overnight glamping or a spot of adventurous activities. The picturesque mountain town is a two-hour drive from Dubai city and three hours from Abu Dhabi. For Eid, visitors can avail themselves of a 30 per cent discount on various activities at Wadi Hub, including ziplining, archery, wall-climbing, axe-throwing and net walking.

Eid Al Fitr; prices and timings vary; www.visithatta.com

Sunday, April 14

Check out Dubai's latest family-friendly brunch, titled Imagination, kicking off on Sunday with a one-time launch offer of 50 per cent off per guest. Mowsem in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah promises an afternoon filled with mystical creatures – from singing unicorns to dancing wizards and magicians – plus arts and crafts stations, face painting with glitter, and a magic potion show. Food comes buffet-style, with international dishes courtesy of Danish chef Christian Pedersen.

Sundays; 1pm-4.30pm; from Dh299 for adults and Dh100 for children aged 6-11; (50 per cent off on April 14); Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 230 0073