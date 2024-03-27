Easter 2024: Where to buy chocolate eggs for every budget in the UAE

For Christians who celebrate Easter, eggs are an important symbol – and with a sizeable population in the UAE celebrating the festival this weekend, there's no scarcity of options for where to get them.

Cadbury is associated with creating the modern version of chocolate Easter eggs using pure cocoa butter. And while this custom is commonplace, there are many alternatives, too.

Here are some to check out in the UAE.

Marks & Spencer

Varieties include the newly launched loaded caramel crunch egg stuffed with caramel and shortcake pieces and one with salted and caramelised peanut pieces (both Dh49).

Eggs aside, Marks & Spencer also has an Easter heroes collection with animal-shaped chocolates, from Nibbles the Bunny (Dh24) to Dougal the Puppy (Dh42), as well as one that is shaped like a robot (Dh42).

Kibsons

From local brands to international vendors, there are plenty of choices for every budget at Kibsons. There's the Cadbury pack of mini eggs (Dh43), a creamy truffle version from Galaxy (Dh42) and a chocolate egg with a Mars bar inside (Dh36.70).

There are also local-made choices, such as the gourmet egg from Not Just Desserts (Dh135). The 600g pack includes a hollow egg with creamy praline and 11 pieces of assorted Belgian truffles.

Spinneys

There's an extensive selection of Easter eggs at Spinneys. The Ferrero Rocher golden Easter egg comes with six individually wrapped Ferrero Rocher chocolates inside (Dh135); the Toblerone Easter egg with honey and almond nougat pieces comes with six mini Toblerones (Dh100), while Maltesers, Lindor and Twix also have their own versions.

There is also a 1kg Lindt gold bunny covered in gold tin foil (Dh350).

Bijou Patisserie

The French patisserie at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk has a limited-edition Faberge-inspired chocolate Easter egg, handcrafted with 63 per cent dark chocolate. It is lined with chocolate hazelnut ganache, filled with chocolate truffles and embellished with confectionery jewels.

It can be ordered from March 29 to April 7 at Dh280 for a 25cm tall egg with about 2kg chocolate.

Neuhaus

Gift box options include limited-edition berry-flavoured chocolate eggs. The box of 15 has five different flavours (Dh280). There is a bigger option with 30 chocolate pieces in a floral-printed egg-shaped box (Dh465).

There is also a spring hamper available, which comes with different Neuhaus products, from bunny-shaped chocolates to eggs and chocolate bars (Dh780).

The Flower Shop at Palazzo Versace Dubai

More elegantly designed Easter eggs are available at The Flower Shop. Available to order per piece (Dh550) or a box of three (Dh1,500), the royal Easter eggs are adorned with sophisticated design elements and come with glossy finishings for a touch of opulence.

ZChocolat

Gift boxes include a 16-piece box (Dh147.38) of chocolate eggs filled with slow-roasted and caramelised Piedmont hazelnuts that are ground into praline. It can be personalised for an additional fee.

Those organising an Easter egg hunt can opt for the Easter mix package with 140 chocolate pieces (Dh593.63).

Forrey & Galland

The Easter egg box (from Dh230) comes in small or large floral printed packaging. It includes praline speculoos and gianduja half chocolate eggs, mini praline eggs and praline chocolate rabbits.

There's also an option for 500g hollow eggs with mini praline pieces inside (Dh255). Chocolates aside, Forrey & Galland also sells Easter-themed cookies.

Mirzam

Mirzam has egg-shaped chocolates inspired by popular local animals in the UAE. There are fireworks eggs made with popping sweets (Dh45), pink-hued flamingo raspberry white chocolate eggs (Dh45) or the Arabian bee-eater made with 62 per cent dark chocolate and crushed pistachios (Dh45).

Kiam

Kiam, a home-grown chocolate brand, has an Easter egg called The Crown (Dh1,000). It is 48cm tall and is wrapped in cellophane with ribbon decor.

The Dubai company also sells other Easter-themed treats such as rabbit and duck-shaped chocolates.

