When will Global Village close for summer?

There is little more a month left until Global Village closes for the summer in Dubai.

The open-air entertainment destination only runs during the UAE's cooler months. It reopened in October last year and is due to close on Sunday, April 28.

The destination has been known to announce extended opening dates due to popular demand, but so far there has been no indication or confirmation of any change this year. The National has contacted Global Village for comment.

Since its reopening in October last year, the park has been home to 27 country pavilions, 3,500 retail outlets and 250 dining options. The daily programme of live shows and activities will continue until the park closes for the summer.

Last season, the venue welcomed a record nine million guests during the six months it was operational. Every year, it aims to deliver fresh offerings, from novel food concepts to new shows and performances.

This season, for example, a new circus act called Merry-Go-Round has been introduced. It features jugglers, acrobats, fire breathers, unicyclists, penny farthing riders and more performers on the main stage. A new fire laser show was also introduced this season, as well as several international acts such as the UK-based Dhol Foundation which showcased South Asian drumming with Celtic music.

Global Village is open until April 28. All photos: Shruti Jain for The National

No new countries have been added to the park's portfolio of pavilions, but this year saw the opening of Mini World, an area showcasing miniatures of 25 global landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Taj Mahal in India, and the Colosseum in Rome. Of course, Dubai is represented by a miniature of the Burj Khalifa.

A YouGov research published in June last year showed that Global Village remains a popular destination for many UAE residents. It topped the list of destinations the respondents said they wanted to revisit in the next 12 months.

Part of the allure is its variety. Some people visit for the food, while others go to shop. The venue is also family-friendly, with attractions targeting a wide age range. Children can enjoy theatre shows, while teenagers can spend more time in the carnaval area. Older guests are more likely to revel in the retail choices.

Because the last few weeks coincide with the holy month, Global Village has introduced Ramadan-themed experiences, from a vast majlis offering a variety of cuisine options to the new Ramadan Wonder Souk with vendors selling goodies from around the world.

On April 18, Swedish pop star Zara Larsson is taking to the main stage to perform at the last concert before season 28 formally ends. Access to the show is free with an entry ticket, and dedicated areas for families and ladies will be set up.