Pet adoption, educational workshops to take place at Abu Dhabi park

The first event from the Community Animal Care Programme is set to take place at Umm Al Emarat Park on Sunday.

Microchipped.ae, a pet tracking site, and Ma’an, the authority of social contribution in Abu Dhabi that focuses on community and volunteering programmes, have teamed up to host a pet adoption day. The event is on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm and is free to attend, although the park charges a Dh10 entry fee.

However, more than looking for a new pet to take home, there will also be educational workshops that will focus on aspects such as animal rescue and how to care for animals. Those in attendance can learn how to use a microchip scanner and how to clean up after pets. Little ones can also enjoy getting their faces painted and there will be giveaways.

“Our education workshops are supported by several Abu Dhabi Veterinary practices, who will be speaking at the event, with the aim of raising awareness on various animal related topics,” says Jacqueline Appleby, who founded Microchipped.ae along with her husband Dave. “In addition, we hope through our rigorous vetting process to find loving homes for our programme adoption animals.”

Workshops will also be given by veterinarians in Abu Dhabi. They start with Dr Luis of Pet Pavilion, who will speak out about emergency situations with street dogs at 4pm; Dr Rachel from British Vet on the importance of trap, neuter, return at 5pm; and Dr Amal from Pet Oasis, on how to deal with minor ailments and treatments at 6pm.

“The event is following on from Phase I of our TNR (Trap Neuter Return) Community Animal Care Programme,” says Appleby. “We were approved funding from the Authority of Social Contribution Ma’an who have supported us throughout.”

She adds: “Many animals from Phase I have been entered into Phase II of the programme which is all about adoption and education workshops.”

Animal rescuers who have registered for the programme via volunteers.ae will also be on hand to support. Although this is the first event, the hope is to continue strengthening the animal welfare situation in the country.

“Our future plans include promoting our free animal reunification platform, microchipped.ae and secure funding for The Arc which stands for Animal Respite Centre. The Arc would be dedicated to stray animals with plans to establish an Arc in each emirate,” she says.

More about the Community Animal Care Programme

The new initiative was created in December after an investigation by Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport was launched into why more than 150 cats were dumped in Al Falah in October, leading to volunteers to step up their support for stray animals.

The Community Animal Care Programme calls on volunteers to sign up online to help at feeding stations at designated areas across the emirate. Currently, it focuses in Al Rawdah, Khalifa City, Bahia and Mafraq, Al Raha, Rabdan and Abu Dhabi Gate City, Mina Zayed and Al Reem.

Under the Community Animal Care Programme, volunteers aim to conduct a three-phase approach of trap, neuter and return, as well as hold educational workshops and a series of pet adoption days.

Volunteers who are interested in taking part can sign up at the official government online portal at volunteers.ae, or via the mobile app.

A new website has also launched called foodtostrays.ae, which allows food to be donated to top up feeding stations across the emirate.