Things to do in the UAE this week, from custom car show to new dog beach park

The UAE events calendar is ending February on a high note with a variety of big-ticket affairs this week.

Comedian Trevor Noah is set for a UAE return and petrolheads are in for a wild ride at this year's Custom Show Emirates.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do, from February 26 to March 3.

Monday

Baby Sensory UAE, which has several branches in Dubai, is opening its first studio in Abu Dhabi at Khalidiyah Mall on Monday.

The centre is known for its science-backed programme for babies and toddlers, including sensory and play sessions that help little ones' development, from motor skills to socio-emotional capabilities.

The first 30 customers on Monday will receive a buy-one-get-one offer, while returning parents can choose from discounted packages that start at Dh500 for five sessions.

More information is available at babysensory.ae

Tuesday

Venchi is an Italian gourmet chocolate manufacturer from Turin. Photo: Venchi

Chocolate connoisseurs can head to the newly opened ChocoGelateria boutique in Dubai.

Luxury chocolatier Venchi is behind the cafe, which focuses on Italian chocolate craftsmanship and gelato artistry. Guests can sample chocolates in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavours, including those in Venchi's Chocoviar collection, which adorn the wall of the venue.

There is also a cascading chocolate waterfall on site, plus 90 ice cream and sorbet flavours from Tuscan cream to lychee, gourmet coffees, flavoured hot chocolate and crepes.

Daily, 10am-11pm; Dubai Mall; 04 297 4839

Wednesday

Trevor Noah is a regular on the UAE arena comedy circuit. Reuters

On Wednesday, comedian Trevor Noah will be performing at Etihad Arena.

The South African performer is known for his wit, satire and sharp observations. As well as being an Emmy winner, he was named one of the most influential people in the world in 2018 by Time magazine. He was in Dubai last year for his sold-out Off The Record show, which he is now bringing to the capital.

Wednesday; doors open 6.30pm; from Dh350; Yas Island; ticketmaster.ae

Thursday

The dog-friendly Dubai Islands Beach is now home to a dedicated park for dogs.

Aside from swimming, there are dog-friendly amenities on site, including a ramp, agility see-saw, obstacle course with slalom poles, as well as hoops and beams set across the 460-square-metre space.

The park also includes a dog waste bin and dispenser, as well as shower and drinking fountain facilities for pets.

Daily, 8am-6pm; free to enter; Dubai Islands Beach; @dubaiislandsbeach

Friday

The 10-day Big Bad Wolf book sale begins on Friday at Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City.

More than two million titles of various genres will be on offer, with discounts up to 75 per cent. This year, there will be a focus on non-fiction business books that are catered to seasoned professionals or budding entrepreneurs.

Visitors can browse through an extensive display of books, including bestsellers, children's titles, graphic novels and self-help guides.

Friday to March 10; 10am-midnight; free; Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City; @bigbadwolf.uae

Saturday

Varun Bahl's latest collection shown at Lakme Fashion Week. Photo: Sajjad Hussain / AFP

Indianwear by designer Varun Bahl will be on display at The Collective in Dubai. He is known for blending handcrafted embroidery with experimental silhouettes and working with floral patterns.

He has previously joined international fashion shows and created outfits for Bollywood stars such as Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor.

Friday and Saturday; 10am-8pm; free to enter; SO/ Uptown, Jumeirah Lakes Towers; @thecollective.dubai

Sunday

Petrolheads can head to Expo City Dubai to view some of the city's most alluring vehicles.

The Custom Show Emirates features an array of modified motors, from bikes to sedans and 4x4s. Displays aside, there's also a line-up of high-octane activities, such as drifting and stunt driving, live customisations and a remote control car arena.

Friday to Sunday; 10am-10pm; from Dh90 for a single-day pass; Expo City Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net