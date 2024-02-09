Where to see Chinese New Year fireworks in Dubai this weekend

Lunar New Year is right around the corner, kick-starting on February 10, with plenty of celebrations happening around the UAE. Some places will bring in the Year of the Dragon with special curated menus or food dishes, while others will celebrate with themed events and fireworks.

If you’re interested in watching the night sky light up for the occasion, here’s where to go.

Dubai Festival City Mall

On Sunday, there will be a fireworks show at 9pm to welcome in Lunar New Year. As part of the celebration, there is also a promotion of 10 per cent cashback when spending Dh300 or more at shops in the mall.

Dubai Parks and Resort

Riverland will have fireworks on Saturday starting at 9pm. In addition to the spectacle, laser shows, at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm, will also light up the skies.

Burj Al Arab

A Chinese dragon made from 1,800 drones will take to the skies around the Burj Al Arab. Photo: ITP

On Saturday, about 1,600 to 1,800 drones will illuminate the sky, creating a 300-metre-long Chinese dragon around Burj Al Arab's famed facade.

The show will start at 7.30pm.

Global Village

The family-friendly destination will have fireworks on Friday and Saturday at 9pm. The attraction opened its 28th season in October with 27 pavilions, more than 3,500 retail outlets, 250 dining options and a staggering 40,000 shows.