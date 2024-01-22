Things to do in the UAE this week: Hamilton, kite flying and a Bubble Run

This week is ideal for culture buffs, with a film festival, major musical production and emotive exhibition all taking place across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from January 15 to 21.

Monday

Dane Swindells, a former Radio One presenter, is the quizmaster at Tap House in Dubai Hills. Photo: The Tap House

Start the week with a quiz night at Tap House in Dubai Hills.

Former Radio One presenter Dane Swindells is the quizmaster. The first five groups to register at 7pm will receive complimentary drinks, while all UAE residents receive a 50 per cent discount on the food menu.

The five-round quiz covers general knowledge, pop culture, history, sports and more. Guests can form teams of two to six people, or participate individually.

Every Monday; 7pm onward; 50 per cent off a la carte for UAE residents; Tap House, Dubai Hills; thetaphouse.ae

Tuesday

Set out for Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, near Al Maktoum International Airport, to enjoy a unique film festival held in the desert.

The 10-day event is perfect for cinephiles who want to learn more about filmmaking, or those who simply want to chill under the night sky and enjoy a screening of a local film. Aside from the outdoor cinema experience, the event also has workshops and panel discussions with established professionals in the field.

Until Sunday; 4pm; free; Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai; @almarmoom.filmfest

Wednesday

Head to The Project Space at New York University Abu Dhabi to witness an evocative exhibition about the migration of Egyptians to countries in the Gulf.

Curated by Farah Hallaba, Farida Youssef and Ali Zaaray, the Being Borrowed: On Egyptian Migration to the Gulf exhibition features the works of 21 Egyptian artists. It explores the social cost of migration on families and entire communities, touching upon concepts of “arriving to, growing up in and getting out” of the Gulf.

Until February 7; noon-8pm; free of charge; NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island; 02 628 8000

Thursday

Radisson Hotel at Damac Hills will be hosting a night of stand-up comedy on Thursday.

International comics Keith Johnson from Los Angeles and Eleanor Tiernan from Ireland are bringing their humour to the Dubai stage, alongside home-grown talents Saaniya Abbas and Yash Bhardwaj.

The show is part of the Start The Year, With 100% Guaranteed Happiness! by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory, which is one of Dubai's longest-running comedy producers.

Thursday; 8.30pm; from Dh160; Radisson Hotel, Damac Hills, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Friday

On Friday, kites of various shapes, sizes and colours are flying over Marsana for the first Hudayriyat International Kite Festival.

Families and friends are invited to head down to the beach for the fun-filled weekend that includes kite-flying shows, as well as kite-making workshops.

Until Sunday; 11am-8pm; free of charge; Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi; hudayriyatisland.ae

Saturday

The Bubble Run is at Expo City Dubai this year. Pawan Singh / The National

After its course at Bluewaters last year, the fun-filled Bubble Run is back on Saturday, taking over Expo City Dubai.

The fun run involves giant cannons placed along the track, blowing streams of bubbles on the runners as they pass. The event is non-competitive and encourages families to join either the 4km or 8km routes.

There will be live music, as well as activities for little ones to enjoy.

Saturday; 4pm; from Dh45; Expo City Dubai; premieronline.com

Sunday

The musical tells the story of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton. Photo: Hamilton International Tour

Tickets are selling fast for the Abu Dhabi leg of the international tour of acclaimed American musical Hamilton, which kicked off on Wednesday.

Book a seat at Etihad Arena to catch the Tony-winning show, which is the brainchild of Lin Manuel-Miranda, who wrote the music, lyrics and script over a seven-year period starting in 2009.

It tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, from his days at King's College in New York in 1776 to becoming the first US treasury secretary and his eventual death in 1804.

Until February 11; doors open 4pm; from Dh375; Etihad Arena, Yas Island; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net