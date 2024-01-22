Things to do in the UAE this week, from Manchester City pop-up to OneRepublic concert

Each week in the UAE brings with it a variety of things to do for foodies, families and culture buffs.

With winter still in full swing, an annual arts and culture festival returns this week, while fitness enthusiasts can make their weekly cheat meal a free one from Nando's.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from January 22 to 28.

Monday

Football fans, especially those of Manchester City, have one last day to catch the interactive pop-up in Yas Mall, which ends on Monday.

All five trophies that the club won in 2023 – from the English Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Super Cup and the UAE-held Fifa Club World Cup – are displayed on-site for mallgoers to enjoy. There are also football-themed games at the pop-up and a retail corner to snatch up some City merch.

The pop-up is part of the Treble Trophy global tour.

Monday; 4pm-6pm; free; Yas Mall, Yas Island; @mancitychallenge

Tuesday

Residents of the bustling Bur Dubai neighbourhoods can head to B Hub, a newly opened community zone at BurJuman Mall, for free yoga classes every Tuesday and Thursday. These are held in partnership with Ancient Yoga Centre and have a maximum capacity of 25 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fitness aside, the space offers other workshops, networking sessions, coffee morning sit-downs and more. The end game is to become a hub where the city's diverse expat communities can connect.

Every Tuesday to Thursday; 10am-11am; free; BurJuman Mall; burjuman.com

Wednesday

If you're hitting 10,000 steps a day, and you can prove it, head to any Nando's across the UAE on Wednesday and get a meal on the house.

The South African casual dining chain, famous for its peri-peri chicken, is giving away free meals to fitness enthusiasts who hit the required steps a day. Eligible diners should present a step count tracker, like a Fitbit or an Apple Watch, to avail themselves of the promotion.

Wednesdays, times vary; until January 31; across the UAE; nandos.ae

Thursday

OneRepublic are frequent performers in the UAE. Victor Besa / The National

American pop rock group OneRepublic will perform on Thursday at Bla Bla Dubai as part of their Artificial Paradise world tour.

The Grammy-nominated six-piece led by Ryan Tedder will serenade fans with their biggest hits such as Apologise, Counting Stars and I Lived.

Thursday, from 8pm; from Dh295; The Beach JBR, Dubai; livenation.me

Friday

To commemorate the first full moon of the year, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is hosting a sound-healing session on the beach focused on “coming home to yourself and turning into your intuition”.

Sound healing is known to have myriad benefits, including enhancing mood, relieving stress and even pain management to an extent. The evening session is expected to take participants on a deep journey of relaxation and meditation.

Friday, 7pm-8pm; Dh150; The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi; bodytreestudio.com

Saturday

The pool at Armani Hotel Dubai. Photo: Armani Hotel Dubai

Head to Armani Hotel in Dubai on Saturday for an immersive showcase of the life of Italian designer Giorgio Armani.

Guests will be treated to high tea while enjoying a theatrical performance featuring untold stories, career highlights and other behind-the-scenes insights into the life and work of Armani. An after-party is also on the cards, where an expert will guide guests through a collage-making session.

Saturday, from 4pm; from Dh190; Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai; host-theatre.ae

Sunday

End the week with a visit to the Quoz Arts Fest at Alserkal Avenue.

Wander through the area's spacious warehouse galleries showcasing numerous exhibitions, from Gulf Photo Plus’s The Disappearing Art Show to nature-focused Symphony of Birds by Iranian artist Maryam Lamei. Exhibitions aside, there will be several musical performances, as well as workshops including one where children can learn about becoming a DJ.

Guests can also visit the Reel Palestine souq and browse crafts and souvenirs inspired by Palestinian traditions.

Saturday and Sunday, 8am-11.30pm; Dh63 for a single day pass; Alserkal Avenue, Dubai; quozartsfest.alserkal.online