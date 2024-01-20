Hudayriyat kite festival takes flight in Abu Dhabi

Kites in the shape of giant foxes, whales and colourful fish soared over Marsana Beach as part of the first Hudayriyat International Kite Festival.

Flyers from around the world are in Abu Dhabi for the three-day event, which finishes on Sunday.

In addition to watching them take flight, visitors can join kite-making and decoration workshops.

Hudayriat spans 3,000 hectares and is a neighbourhood with a focus on fitness and nature. It has cycling and jogging tracks, a sprawling obstacle course, courts and other action-packed areas that can be found on the island.

The island is connected to Abu Dhabi via a suspension bridge that is an extension of Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan Street. Aside from the main road, the island can also be accessed through cycling lanes.

In June, plans were revealed for Hudayriat Island that include transforming about 5,100 hectares of it into a residential and leisure attraction.

Read More Hamilton in Abu Dhabi review: Broadway brilliance is worth the hype

In December, a 15km mountain bike trail was inaugurated.

Aside from residential communities, the new mega project that is being led by developer Modon Properties, will add 53.5km of coastline to the city's landscape, including 16km of beaches.

New amenities are also coming, such as Velodrome Abu Dhabi and Surf Abu Dhabi, as well as a wide range of sport, commerce, and leisure amenities, such as the largest urban park in the emirate and a 220km-long network of cycle tracks.

Hudayriyat International Kite Festival runs until Sunday