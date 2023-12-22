Sheikh Zayed Festival aims to break four world records on New Year's Eve

Four Guinness World Records could be set at Sheikh Zayed Festival's New Year's Eve celebrations.

A one-hour fireworks display will aim to break three records, covering time, quantity and design intricacy.

A show involving 5,000 drones will attempt to break another, with officials ready to certify the attempts.

Running for nearly four months, the annual Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, is one of the country's largest cultural events, named in honour of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

New attractions this year include a camping village, a Chinese market and a Flying Cup experience, which is part ride and part restaurant, allowing diners to eat several metres above ground.

Other returning highlights include Wildlife Secrets, a small zoo with monkeys, lions and Komodo dragons. There's also Fun Fair City, with rides, games and attractions for all age groups; Children's City with 30 types of workshops, plus face painting, VR games and talent competitions for ages up to 14; and even a Crazy Car arena fitted out with safe cars suitable for small children.

Adrenalin-seekers can visit the House of Horror, inspired by Disney's Haunted Mansion, which was released this year and stars Jared Leto and Tiffany Haddish.

Besides the fireworks and drone shows, organisers said more activities have been planned for New Year's Eve, including a massive laser show, one of the largest of its kind in the region.

Visitors will also be able to watch 100,000 colourful balloons released into the sky as they ring in the new year, while live DJs and music performers will be on hand to create a celebratory mood.

Giant screens outside the festival square will broadcast events, activities and performances of the celebration, due to the expected high turnout on New Year's Eve, organisers said.

Sheikh Zayed Festival runs daily from 4pm to midnight until March 9. Tickets are priced at Dh10 and available at zayedfestival.ae