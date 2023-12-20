Sail around Louvre Abu Dhabi on an electric catamaran

Visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi can now enjoy the marvels of the museum via a catamaran cruise.

From Wednesday, guests can book an electric catamaran tour for a sail around the museum. The experience costs Dh350 for 30 minutes or Dh600 for an hour, with up to two people per catamaran.

Operated by Costa Azzurra, the tour runs daily from 10am to 10pm, and visitors are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to their slot.

This is not the only water-related experience at the striking Louvre Abu Dhabi, perched on the Arabian Gulf.

The museum previously launched a guided tour on a kayak. Unlike the catamaran ride, the kayak tour runs one trip daily for up to 25 people, from Tuesday to Sunday. It costs Dh126 per person with the tour beginning at 5.30pm and lasting an hour.

Guests can also book guided kayak tours at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Once the water-based tours conclude, guests can check out the museum's ongoing exhibitions, including Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design, which features 400 pieces of jewellery, drawings, textiles and photographs showing the influence of Islamic art on Cartier's designs.

READ MORE Louvre Abu Dhabi's Art Here 2023 explores ideas of transparency

Louvre Abu Dhabi is also the perfect place to view the nightly drone show, part of the city-wide Manar Abu Dhabi light art exhibition, running until January 30. The 24-minute show, one of many commissioned for the exhibition, depicts Saadiyat Island's architectural attractions, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a rendering of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, due to open in 2025.