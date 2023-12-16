Giant Christmas tree lights up Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai has turned into Winter City for the holiday season.

Adding to the festive mood, there is a 16-metre Christmas tree underneath Al Wasl dome, which was illuminated during a tree-lighting ceremony.

Visitors can expect Santa’s House, a magical mock-up of where Father Christmas lives and works; Frosty’s Farmhouse, where elves will be hosting workshops for children to learn more about sustainability; and Mrs Claus’s Bakery; where children can decorate Christmas cookies shaped like polar bears or penguins.

There will also be an area to write letters to Santa using eco-friendly materials and an area called Santa’s Toy Factory, where elves will teach children about how to create their own sustainable toys using recycled materials.

Winter City runs until January 7.

Al Wasl Dome

Read More Christmas markets to visit in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, from Winter City to Yas

In October, Al Wasl dome in Expo City Dubai entered the Guinness World Records as the world's largest interactive immersive dome.

The translucent 360-degree structure was the centrepiece of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Al Wasl Plaza stands as a testament to architectural excellence and a distinguished structure that resonates with those who have had the privilege of experiencing it,” said Alwaleed Osman, official adjudicator at Guinness World Records.

“Its recognition in Guinness World Records underscores the commitment of Expo 2020, and the subsequent Expo City Dubai, to innovation and excellence."

Dubai's Al Wasl dome enters the world record books

Calendar of events

After the Winter City celebrations, the calendar for Expo City remains busy next year.

Break the Block, a music, food and arts festival, will be held in January; Untold, an electronic dance music festival, will run from February 15 to 18; and Hai Ramadan is expected to run from March 11 to April 10 to observe the spirit of the Holy Month.

Fitness will also be promoted with the Dubai Half Marathon on February 4 and the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge on February 24 to 25, which will set out from Expo City Dubai.