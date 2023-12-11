Six gift ideas for adventure lovers, car enthusiasts and eco warriors

Every family has at least one person who is impossible to buy presents for. Either they already have everything, or maybe they don't want more 'stuff'.

Rather than handing over yet another pair of socks, a sustainable – and fun – gifting option is an exciting experience.

Instead of buying something for the sake of it, gift someone the chance to learn a new skill or try something out of the ordinary to make memories that will last a lifetime. As the saying goes, people will remember how you made them feel, so make your nearest and dearest feel loved and appreciated this festive season with a present that is anything but boring with these six experiential ideas.

Bear Grylls essential survival course

A half-day essential survival course is available from Dh325. Photo: Bear Grylls Camp

Ideal for the wild at heart, this intensive four-hour course will teach the basics of how to survive in the harsh terrain of Ras Al Khaimah. Covering essentials such as fire building and how to find food and water, it will take place at the Bear Grylls camp on Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, itself spectacular enough to get the heart racing.

Costing from Dh325 for children and Dh450 for adults, this is an ideal gift for anyone looking to do something adventurous and also makes for a great family bonding day out.

More information at www.beargryllscamp.ae

Freestyle Divers reef restoration

Buy a gift card that helps fund reef restoration, at Freestyle Divers. AFP

With the health of the sea so vital to life on Earth, anyone looking to help out will love this gift idea from Freestyle Divers in Dibba Port. Its REEFrame gift cards help fund the restoration of coral reefs, which in turn provide a precious home to a multitude of species.

Starting at Dh100 and going up to Dh5,000, the card is valid for 12 months and can be redeemed against various products, including training the recipient to become a reef restoration volunteer.

More information is at freestyledivers.me

The Makers Society woodwork classes

The Makers Society will teach newcomers basic woodworking skills. AFP

For people who like making things or like learning new skills, why not sign them up to a woodworking class at The Makers Society in Dubai? Specialising in teaching safe woodwork skills to complete beginners, right up to those who want an expert on hand to offer pointers, classes offer participants the chance to make a wooden toolbox and also provide in-depth training on machinery.

Gift cards range from Dh100 to Dh1,000, making this an interesting way to pick up a new skill and gain the confidence to tackle larger projects. This could be the gift that keeps on giving.

More information is at www.makingdubai.com

Dubai Autodrome

Supercars including Ferraris are available to drive at Dubai Autodrome. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Petrol heads will love a gift card from the Dubai Kartdrome which will allow them to drive around the track on a motorised kart at high speed yet safely. The Autodrome is next door, where enthusiasts can drive a high-performance BMW or Ferrari GT.

Gift card prices start at Dh50 for either option, rising to Dh1000, and are all valid for six months. It might be worth bearing in mind that Dh50 might not go far towards a drive in a supercar, but, that aside, this is a unique gift for car lovers and will offer a memorable day out.

More information is at dubaiautodrome.ae

Moonlit kayaking for two in Abu Dhabi

Ithara is offering a kayak by moonlit tour in Abu Dhabi. Anita Denunzio / Unsplash

Romantics might want to consider gifting a guided tour kayaking through the Abu Dhabi mangroves by moonlight to their significant other this year. This will not only earn major brownie points, but means you get to enjoy the experience too.

Priced at Dh339 for two people, the gift card is available through Ithara and is valid for a full year. It involves joining a kayak tour through the mangroves to discover the mysteries of nature under the moonlight. Single and two-seater kayaks are available, and the two-hour trip offers a fascinating insight into the coastline around the capital.

More information is at www.ithara.ae

The Den Salon pampering

Perfect for those who love getting a makeover, a brow lamination, eyelash tint or a Biotanix Brazilian protein hair treatment will make them feel properly pampered. All offered by The Den Salon, these start at Dh250 for the lash or brow treatment, inclusive of a tint, and go up to Dh950 for a hair treatment.

More information is at www.thedensalondubai.com