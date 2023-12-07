A fashion guide to Sole DXB 2023: Launches, pop-ups and ticket prices

Music, fashion, food and sports will come together this weekend as the three-day street and pop culture festival Sole DXB returns to Dubai Design District on Friday.

With headliners including US hip-hop stalwarts Busta Rhymes and Big Daddy Kane, as well as top artists from the region, the musical line-up is bigger than ever this year. So too is the fashion offering with independent brands sharing space with top names, many of them releasing exclusive products at the event.

Here's what to expect.

Trainer swap

Sneaker Swap at Sole DXB is always a top draw. Antonie Robertson / The National

A highlight of all Sole DXB events, this section is for collectors and fans to buy, sell and trade footwear, as well as network with other collectors from across the region.

Expect to spot some rare shoes and collectibles, and haggle away.

Spotlight by d3

Broke Wear brand at Sole DXB. Photo: Sole DXB

A collaboration between Sole DXB and Dubai Desmign District, the pop-up will showcase a range of independent fashion and lifestyle brands featuring collections by up-and-coming designers from the UAE, South Africa, Palestine, the UK, Finland, Spain, Lebanon and more.

Among the featured brands are All Good, Chicagoland by Bayan Dahdah, Broke Wear, Homies Marbella, Kzna Asker, Life of Abraham, Engy Mahdy (One and Four Studio), Lilith NYC, Neartwins and Reeborn Vintage and Medina. Retropia, which specialises in buying and selling analogue, digital and collectible cameras, will also be there.

Retropia, which specialises in buying and selling analogue, digital and collectible cameras, will be at Sole DXB. Photo: Sole DXB

Les Benjamins

The luxury Istanbul streetwear brand by Bunyamin Aydin will return for the sixth year. This year, the pop-up will showcase the brand's autumn/winter 2023 collection spanning menswear, womenswear and accessories.

Items from the brand's spring/summer 2024 collection will also be sold exclusively at Sole DXB. Titled Kismet Voyage East to West, the collection draws inspiration from Turkey's rich heritage and blends comfort, futurism, heritage and functionality. The booth's first-floor bar will offer prime views of the concert stage and also host a henna workshop by Dr Azra. There will be also be live T-shirt screen-printing.

Farfetch

The online retail platform will launch a limited-edition Fatfetch Beat, themed around 50 years of hip-hop, to be unveiled at the event. Farfetch Beat is the platform’s retail programme that releases exclusively curated products, created in collaboration with top names in fashion and culture.

Power Horse Energy Drink

Power Horse energy drink will introduce four brands at Street Souk. Photo: Sole DXB

The energy drink brand will introduce four brands at Street Souk, dedicated to streetwear brands from Africa – Free The Youth, Severe Nature, WWYD and WBF.

Istituto Marangoni Dubai

The fashion school has collaborated with Global Fashion Exchange, or GFX, a platform promoting sustainability in the fashion industry. At the booth, GFX founder Patrick Duffy will present an exhibition titled Circular Horizons and demonstrate how past components from previous shows have been repurposed.

The booth will also host experts, including celebrity stylist Cedric Haddad, who will talk about upcycling, styling, stencilling and illustration. On Sunday, Dubai Swapshop will allow attendees to exchange preloved items and receive complimentary customisation of their items.

On Run

The Swiss athletic shoe company will host a talk and photography workshop by influencer Ermi Visuals. There will also be a live customisation station with artist Ibrahim Khamayseh.

Sole DXB runs from Friday to Sunday at Dubai Design District. Tickets, starting at Dh155, are available at www.sole.digital