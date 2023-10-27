Food, art and music event Voices for Palestine to raise funds in Dubai this weekend

With the Israel-Gaza war approaching its third week, communities across the UAE and region are continuing to raise funds and awareness about the plight of millions affected by the conflict.

Music store The Flip Side in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, is hosting one such event on Saturday and will donate all proceeds to Emirates Red Crescent's Tarahum – For Gaza campaign.

Voices for Palestine is open to everyone and marks a collaboration between The Flip Side, Haya’s Kitchen and The Workshop DXB.

With discussions, music, food and art all in one place, the event hopes to help raise awareness, spirits and funds.

Rummaniyeh Gazawiyeh, a lentil and aubergine stew. Photo: Haya's Kitchen

Haya’s Kitchen, with its philosophy of paying “tribute to Palestine, tetas and tradition”, will serve authentic dishes from the country. Many have been renamed for this event, such as The Flip Side of Maqloobeh, the Palestinian comfort dish of lamb and rice served upside down, as well as Rummaniyeh Gazawiyeh, a vegan lentil and aubergine stew, plus Teta’s Lemonada.

Visitors can also browse and buy digital prints, which have been donated by 26 street artists from the UAE, including Satwa 3000, Kav Anahgar, Melancholy, Poke Two and Rami Afifi.

Read More Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh under house arrest following social media post

Elsewhere, screen-print company The Workshop DXB has created a T-shirt, which will also be on sale, and there will be live paintings created on-site. They will be auctioned off at the end of the day.

The Flip Side will be playing Sounds from the Palestinian Archives to showcase two prominent figures in Palestinian music: Majazz Project and Radio Alhara. ⁣

Haya Bishouty, founder of Haya's Kitchen, tells The National: "Voices for Palestine is a collective effort and every element of this event was carefully put together to create an impact. It’s time to come together to speak up for Palestine. To educate, open a dialogue and spread the truth.

"We live in one of the most diverse countries in the world, home to over 200 nationalities, and we hope through our open-door policy to encourage as many people as possible to come through, not only to support, but to also learn."

Saturday, 2pm-8.30pm; free; The Flip Side, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai