Things to do in the UAE this week, from Nickelodeon awards to classic opera

September is shaping up to be a busy month, with plenty on the horizon for art aficionados, fitness buffs and

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates from September 11 to 17.

Monday

One of the artworks in Yana Rusnak's exhibition. Photo: Skaya Art Gallery

ME Dubai in Business Bay is hosting Art in Shades of Gold by Ukrainian artist Yana Rusnak. The exhibition showcases her take on animals and abstract art to symbolise human ambition.

The contemporary artist often utilises bold geometric shapes and vivid colours.

Daily until October 9; free; level three, ME Dubai, Business Bay; skayagallery.com

Tuesday

Those who head to Java, the in-house cafe at Novotel Al Barsha, and say: “Thank you, chef,” to the cooks will receive a Nutella crepe on the house.

The offer runs as the hotel joins in Chef Appreciation Week.

Tuesday, 1pm-3pm; Novotel Al Barsha; 056 999 4822

Wednesday

Fans of stage productions can head to Dubai Opera on Wednesday for Madama Butterfly by the Hungarian State Opera.

Considered one of the most enduring tales on unrequited love in the opera world, it tells the story of Cio Cio San, a young Japanese girl who falls for US Navy officer Pinkerton, and the consequences that follow.

Tuesday and Wednesday, 7.30pm; from Dh375; Downtown Dubai; dubaiopera.com

Thursday

Mind2Mind on America's Got Talent. Photo: Mind2Mind

Former America's Got Talent contestants James Harrington and Marina Liani are returning to Dubai with their double act Mind2Mind.

The couple, who live in the UAE, are known for their mind-reading and mentalism act, which judge Simon Cowell described as “mind-blowing”. Thursday's show will last for 75 minutes.

Thursday, from 8pm; from Dh109; Theatre by QE2; dubai.platinumlist.net

Friday

End the working week with a barre class by Physique 57 in Jumeirah on Friday.

The New York-based fitness studio is back after a short hiatus, with Friday's three sessions running at Cultivate Mind and Body studio.

Barre workouts are known for small, pulsing movements that build strength and endurance. It also puts an emphasis on form and core engagement.

Friday, 7am, 9am and 6.30pm; from Dh153 per class; Al Safa, Al Wasl road; cultivate.fit

Saturday

British singer Jessie J is hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Reuters

Make Saturday family day. In Dubai, take the children to the Coca-Cola Arena for a live production of Peppa Pig's Adventure, which will feature the beloved cartoon character alongside other popular characters, including George and Suzy Sheep.

Saturday and Sunday, 10.30am, 2pm, 4.30pm; from Dh125; Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk; dubai.platinumlist.net

In Abu Dhabi, take the little ones to the annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which is heading to Etihad Arena with performances and a whole lot of slime. British singer Jessie J will host the occasion, with many regional artists also set to attend, including Saudi pop artist Bader AlShuabi, Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna and Jordanian singer-songwriter Issam Alnajjar.

Saturday, from 3pm; from Dh100; Etihad Arena, Yas Island; etihadarena.ae

Sunday

A documentary screening at Dubai's Cinema Akil will take a dive deep into the life and work of Moroccan band Nass El Ghiwane.

Ahmed El Maanouni's Transes depicts the band's career and what they are best known for: rebellious lyrics. The film includes clips of live performances as well as intimate conversations with the band members in Tunisia, Morocco and France.

Sunday, 7pm; Dh56.5; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz; cinemaakil.com