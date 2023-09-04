Things to do in the UAE this week, see carnivorous plants or tuck into Michelin menus

Summer might be coming to an end, but the UAE's events calendar is heating up.

This week, the Exceptional Chef Series begins in Abu Dhabi and set menu deals are available in Dubai. Additionally, some of the world's best boxers will step into the ring and there's an exhibition dedicated to fans of the great outdoors.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from September 4 to 10.

Monday

Sundew plants attract and digest insects using the viscous glands on their leaves. Photo: The Green Planet

Take a trip to The Green Planet in Dubai for a fearsome but fascinating day out to see the new arrivals: three types of carnivorous plants.

One is the Venus flytrap known for its hunting tactics and long lifespan – up to 20 years. There are also pitcher plants, which have flowers resembling the colour of raw meat to attract flies and other insects, as well as sundew plants, one of the largest groups of carnivorous plants known for their vivid appearance, with mucilaginous glands covering their leaves.

Daily, 10am-6pm; from Dh160 per person; City Walk; thegreenplanetdubai.com

Tuesday

Join a dim sum-making workshop at China Bistro in Karama, Dubai.

Priced at Dh40 a pop, the class involves learning how to create a vegetable basil dumpling and an edamame dumpling. Participants can also enjoy a starter, dim sum platter and complimentary beverage as part of the package.

Tuesday, 11am-1pm; Dh40 per person; Karama, Dubai; 04 393 1010

Wednesday

The Japanese restaurant will serve new dishes for one night only. Photo: Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Head to Reif Japanese Kushiyaki in Dubai for a one-off 14-course menu as the restaurant celebrates its fourth anniversary.

On offer will be an entirely new set of dishes, including marble bun with date maguro tuna; duck clay pot rice; Satsuma Wagyu hand rolled with uni or served thinly sliced; and Hokkaido scallop kushikatsu.

Reservations are recommended.

Wednesday, 6pm and 8.30pm; Dh414 per person; Dubai Hills Business Park; reservations@reifkushiyaki.com

Thursday

There will be equestrian and falconry demonstrations in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

Visit the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Thursday for the 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers' Club, the event brings together local and international visitors who are passionate about the environment and sustainable hunting.

Several activities, from equestrian and falconry demonstrations to related product launches, will run. Visitors can also learn from camping experts and familiarise themselves with equipment essentials.

Until Friday, 11am-10pm; Dh25 for a one-day ticket; Al Rowdah, Abu Dhabi; adihex.com

Friday

Michelin-lauded chef Mansour Memarian and Australian celebrity chef Gary Mehigan are taking over the kitchen of Vanitas at Dubai's Palazzo Versace on Friday.

The four-hands, nine-course dinner includes favourite dishes from both chefs, such as mushroom tartlets, truffle tortellini and Normandy scallops.

Friday and Saturday, from 8.30pm; from Dh1,400 per person; Jaddaf Waterfront; palazzoversace.ae

Saturday

Boxing fans can head to Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi for the first Rising Stars Arabia, a series looking to change the game for the sport in the Arab world.

On Saturday, Moroccan fighter Moussa Gholam will face Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda, while Emirati boxer Sultan Al Nuaimi will face Jemsi Kibazange from Tanzania.

Saturday, 6pm-11pm; from Dh100; Zayed Sports City; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Little Miss India in Dubai has created a special menu that highlights the flavours and spices of the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

The Travels of Mohini dining experience features a fictional character guiding guests on a culinary journey, with dishes such as laal maas (lamb curry with yoghurt and mathania chillies) and dundhar murgh (chicken with tangy raw mango, mint and saffron).

Menu available daily, 6pm-11pm; until September 30; a la carte; Fairmont The Palm, Dubai; 04 457 3457