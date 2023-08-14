Things to do in the UAE this week, from staycations to Dubai restaurant deals

The busy summer season shows no sign of slowing down in the UAE, with events running across restaurants, malls and arenas – with plenty to suit all ages and budgets.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from August 14 to 20.

Monday

Salmon croll at Paul. Photo: Paul Arabia

Visit any Paul outlet across the UAE to try a new menu of all-day brunch dishes, introduced as the popular French cafe celebrates its 20th anniversary in the Middle East and North Africa.

Dishes include salmon croll made with poached eggs layered on smoked salmon with tartare cream cheese and rocket leaves, plus a brunch burger and halloumi pesto quinoa.

Daily, times vary; à la carte with dishes from Dh42; UAE-wide; paularabia.com

Tuesday

Head to Cinema Akil at Alserkal Avenue for a screening of the 1919 German romcom The Doll directed by Ernst Lubitsch, whose impeccable manners earned him a reputation as Hollywood's most elegant filmmaker.

The silent film follows Lancelot, who flees a forced marriage to tie the knot with a doll instead.

Tuesday, 7pm; Dh56.50; Al Quoz, Dubai; cinemaakil.com

Wednesday

If you're looking for a midsummer staycation, Address Hotels across the UAE have a children-go-free offer this month, as well as up to 25 per cent off on selected room rates.

While adults can take advantage of amenities such as the pool and spa, little ones can spend the day at Qix Kids Club.

Daily; until August 31; from Dh1,499 for two people; various locations in the UAE; addresshotels.com

Thursday

International Basketball Week begins at Etihad Arena on Thursday, with the Abu Dhabi venue playing host to a game between Lebanon and Egypt.

The next three days will see games featuring teams from the US, Mexico, Greece and Germany.

Daily, 6.30pm; until Sunday; from Dh75; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; etihadarena.ae

Friday

Lamb chops at Farzi, which is participating in Summer Restaurant Week. Photo: Farzi

Dubai's Summer Restaurant Week begins on Friday, with deals galore across the emirate.

Sixty restaurants are participating in the week-long affair, including Bull & Bear, Folly and Lila Taqueria. Set menus include two-course lunches from Dh95 or three-course dinners starting at Dh150. A pocket-friendly children's menu is also on offer at most restaurants, starting at Dh35.

Times and prices vary; until August 27; various locations throughout Dubai; visitdubai.com

Saturday

Saudi singer Modi Al Shamrani is performing at The Agenda as part of the Beat the Heat summer concert series in Dubai Media City. The Jeddah-born musician is known for her chart-topping vocals.

DJ Aseel will perform his celebrated Arabic remixes after Al Shamrani's show.

Saturday, 6.30pm; from Dh160; The Agenda, Dubai Media City; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Guy Diamond and Poppy from the film Trolls. Photo: DreamWorks Animation

Families in Al Ain can head to Hili Mall for a show featuring characters from the Trolls franchise.

The daily live shows follow one of the main characters Poppy, who is planning a surprise birthday party for Branch. Guy “Glitter Troll” Diamond will also appear during the finale.

Daily, from 10am; until August 27; free; Hili Mall, Al Ain; visitabudhabi.ae