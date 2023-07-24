Things to do in the UAE this week, including a date festival, SpongeBob and classic cinema

This week brings a diverse itinerary of events across the UAE – from family-friendly shows in Sharjah and a shot of culture in Abu Dhabi, to all things art and food in Dubai.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from July 24 to 30.

Monday

Take the little ones to Sharjah's City Centre Al Zahia mall to see live performances of SpongeBob and Patrick, the characters from Nickelodeon’s beloved cartoon.

Aside from the free daily stage shows, there are also meet-and-greet opportunities with the mascots, as well as an activity area with sea-themed games that require a minimum spend of Dh200 at the mall.

Until Sunday, 2pm-10pm; City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah; citycentrealzahia.com

Tuesday

Robert De Niro, left, and Martin Scorsese have worked together for more than half a century. AFP

Catch a screening of the 1973 film Mean Streets by legendary director Martin Scorsese at Cinema Akil on Tuesday.

The American crime drama is a semi-biographical tale of the first-generation sons and daughters of New York's Little Italy mafia. It follows Johnny Boy, played by Robert De Niro, as he struggles to repay his debts to a loan shark and taps a friend involved in criminal activities to bail him out.

Tuesday, 9.15pm; Dh56.50; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai; cinemaakil.com

Wednesday

Sample a variety of dates at the Liwa Date Festival. Pawan Singh / The National

Take a trip to Al Dhafra to attend the Liwa Date Festival, Abu Dhabi.

The free-to-attend event welcomes dozens of vendors who showcase different varieties of dates. It is also the perfect place to learn more about the fruit's rich history and its significance in Emirati heritage.

Aside from the pop-up market, there are competitions and other activities on site.

Until Sunday, 4pm-10pm; Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi; abudhabiculture.ae

Thursday

Fried calamari (Dh80) at Josette. Photo: Orange Hospitality

Head to the DIFC's ICD Brookfield Place for the free-to-enter All Eyes on Summer Moon exhibition, which features the vibrant and colourful work of Palestinian-American artist Lena Kassicieh.

Art aside, the event also has summer-inspired games as well as food and beverage pop-up stalls by restaurants such as La Nina and Lulu and the Beanstalk on different days, with French restaurant Josette serving dishes on Thursday.

Until August 10, from 6pm; the Dubai International Financial Centre; icdbrookfieldplace.com

Friday

Attend a dim sum masterclass at The Noodle House in Dubai on Friday.

The session, which is available for both children and adults, will teach participants how to fold and cook dumplings, from prawn siu mai to vegetable wontons. Everyone receives a free glass of iced tea while sampling their own creations. Children receive free refills of iced tea and a complimentary bento box.

The offer is available at the City Walk and Jumeirah Beach Residence branches.

Every Friday and Saturday until September 2, from noon; Dh130 for adults, Dh80 for children; City Walk (800 323 232) and Jumeirah Beach Residence (04 352 6615), Dubai

Saturday

The indoor concert series Beat the Heat, which is part of Dubai Summer Surprises, continues on Saturday with a performance by three regional artists.

Performing on The Agenda's stage are Egyptian rapper Afroto, Tunisian singer Balti and Sudanese rapper Soulja.

Saturday, from 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh160; Dubai Media City; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

End the week with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's drone show.

It is taking place at the Yas Island venue's Italian Zone. Using LED technology, a barrage of light and sound will take over the theme park every evening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday over the summer.

Guests need a ticket to the theme park to catch the show.

Until September 3, 7.30pm-8pm; from Dh345 for adults; ferrariworldabudhabi.com