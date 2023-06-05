Things to do in the UAE this week for World Environment Day

Monday is World Environment Day and there are plenty of ways, big or small, to mark the occasion in the UAE.

This year, the United Nations is focusing on reducing plastic pollution, which can be approached from many different perspectives. Every year, the event brings together millions of people to help the environment.

In the UAE, there are various ways people can pitch in throughout the week. Here, The National rounds up seven things to do, from June 5 to 11.

Monday

On Monday, visit The Smash Room in Al Quoz and donate unwanted appliances, electronics or glassware.

The donated items will be repurposed by the venue for their unique indoor experience, where guests are encouraged to de-stress by breaking stuff, from plates to televisions. Since opening, the venue has already smashed and recycled more than 70,000 pieces of electronics and appliances.

A gift voucher for The Smash Room will be given to those who donate that can be used at a later time.

Monday; donation time is 1pm-6pm; Umm Suqeim Street, Al Quoz; 04 339 7810

Tuesday

The blue whale project was a collaboration with Gems Legacy School and The Green Planet. Photo: The Green Planet

Drop by The Green Planet on Tuesday to view the blue whale sculpture made from more than 8,000 plastic bottles and 1,000 plastic bags.

The indoor rainforest aims to inspire visitors to learn more about the impact of plastic pollution and work towards helping people change their consumption habits.

While at the biodome, visitors can also dine at The Green Planet Cafe, where single-use plastics are banned.

Until June 30; 10am-6pm; free viewing; City Walk, Al Wasl; thegreenplanetdubai.com

Wednesday

Online laundry service Washmen will take recyclable wastes, such as plastic bottles, paper waste and unused packaging for free, when a collection service is booked with them.

The initiative, which has been running since 2020, is in partnership with Beeah, a major waste management and sustainability company in the UAE.

Minimum charge of Dh45 for all orders; 04 813 2999

Thursday

Consider dining at Boca, the Spanish-inspired restaurant in the Dubai International Financial Centre that recently won a Michelin Green Star for its commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

All the ingredients are sourced locally and the venue has a dedicated officer to ensure minimal waste. Single-use plastics are banned at the restaurant that also actively audits its kitchen and bar operations to ensure sustainable practices are observed. The venue runs on 100 per cent renewable energy.

There are cold and hot tapas, and for mains, diners can order black garlic risotto; smoked duck and orochiette pasta; seared halibut sourced from the Gulf of Oman; and gnocchi with braised beef short rib.

Open daily, noon-3am; Gate Village 6, the DIFC; 04 323 1833

Friday

The sustainable collection from The New and Reloved by Dulsco has plenty of quirky – and environmentally friendly – furniture.

The Emirati brand sells homeware, from shelves to chairs, that are made from repurposed and recycled items, such as metal scraps and old containers.

The physical shop is located at Wafi Mall or there's a website for those who prefer to shop online.

Open Monday-Friday 10am-10pm, Saturday-Sunday 10am-midnight; Wafi Mall, Dubai; thenewoldandreloved.com

Saturday

The vegan rooms were launched in February this year. Photo: Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace

Book a weekend staycation in one of the vegan rooms at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

The newly launched rooms feature all things eco-friendly, from furniture to fixtures. Nothing is made using animal products or materials. The minibars are stacked with vegan products and guests can order from a vegan in-room dining menu.

Toilet paper, bathrobes and pool towels are made from sustainable materials, as is are the laundry detergent and cleaning products used for these rooms. Key cards are made from wood, while plants, particularly peace lilies that are known to naturally improve the quality of the air, help remove the need for artificial fresheners.

From 2,300 per night for two people; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental; West Corniche Road; 02 690 9000; www.mandarinoriental.com

Sunday

For anyone looking to have a lazy day of online shopping at home on Sunday, keep this e-commerce name in mind. Avvai Beauty is a local clean beauty brand selling vegan and cruelty-free items. The line is from Dubai entrepreneurs Mallika Kalwani and Shivani Phulwani.

The brand worked closely with chemists to analyse and avoid potentially harmful ingredients such as chemical SPF, keratin and coal tar.

Customers can browse through the collection of plant-based lip pastes and eyebrow pencils, which are also designed with the region's hot climate in mind. The products also come in 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

From Dh180; avvaibeauty.com