Eid Al Fitr fireworks: Where to watch them in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

If you are staying in the UAE for Eid Al Fitr, which is expected to begin on April 20, there are plenty of ways to add some extra sparkle to celebrations.

Two places have already confirmed the dates and timings for their fireworks shows, with others such as the Corniche and Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi; and Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah and Al Seef in Dubai expected to follow.

Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall has confirmed they will not host fireworks this year.

This list will be updated in the lead up to Eid

Yas Island

Yas Island is hosting a number of celebrations across its theme parks and hotels, including a fireworks display, which can be viewed from Yas Bay at 9pm on the first and second nights of Eid.

Elsewhere, visitors can catch a performance by Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah at Etihad Arena on April 23 and one by Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan live at Yas Links Abu Dhabi on the second day of Eid.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

The destination with multiple theme parks will put on two fireworks shows on April 22, starting at 7pm and 9pm.

Other Eid activities include a light show at MotionGate; meet-and-greets with Emirati cartoon characters at Lapita Hotel; and Dino Mania, which will be back for one day only, on April 21 at 8pm.