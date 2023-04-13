Abu Dhabi aquarium to host exhibition about healing oceans curated by National Geographic

The National Aquarium in Al Qana will host an audio-visual exhibition curated by National Geographic from April 21.

The showcase, called Pristine Seas: Bringing the Ocean Back, will use more than a decade’s worth of global expeditions conducted by the National Geographic Pristine Seas project to document ways to protect the ocean so that it can heal, rebound and regenerate.

It will also highlight the importance of marine protected areas for restoring the world’s oceans. Through the exhibition’s narrative, photography and film, visitors will learn how the Pristine Seas team supports indigenous people, local communities and governments in the creation of those protected spaces.

There will also be a lecture series by Pristine Seas expedition leader Paul Rose on April 22 and April 23 at 2pm. He will discuss stories from their work and shed light on the challenges facing the planet.

“This exhibition is a testament to the Pristine Seas team’s unyielding commitment to safeguarding the blue heart of our planet,” said Tony Luckett, National Geographic's vice president of business development. “The Pristine Seas team combines exploration and rigorous research with powerful storytelling. The goal of this exhibition is to immerse visitors in the beauty of the sea while reiterating why we must preserve it.”

Paul Hamilton, general manager of The National Aquarium, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with National Geographic to bring the Pristine Seas Exhibition to the emirate as a part of our shared commitment to raising awareness about protecting our marine environment. The exhibition will not only allow our visitors to learn more about and explore our oceans but also to understand the threats to the survival of these habitats and wider climate change issues."

More information is available at www.thenationalaquarium.ae