Rain in Dubai: Global Village closes, cancels concert citing weather

Global Village announced it was temporarily closing from Wednesday at 8pm, citing “adverse weather conditions and following consultation with the authorities”. It was not immediately clear when the popular family-friendly attraction might reopen, but a representative told The National it was likely to remain shut on Thursday, given a high chance of rain.

Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily (of Ya Nas fame), who was expected to perform on Global Village's Main Stage on Wednesday, will now perform on Saturday.

“While we share their disappointment, the comfort and well-being of our guests is our key priority. We thank everyone for their co-operation and understanding,” read a statement from Global Village, while the park's Instagram post acknowledged: “The show must go on, but not in this weather!”

This is not the first time Global Village has decided to shutter its gilded doors. The park put its pavilions, concerts and DSF fireworks on hold twice last year, in early and late January, again owing to the weather and after co-ordinating with the National Centre of Meteorology.

As with the three days of rain predicted this week, the UAE recorded a year and a half's worth of rain in three days on January 2 last year.

Global Village also closed for one day on January 21 last year, as did the then newly opened Ain Dubai, on the NMC's recommendation owing to rain and high winds.

However, the park did extend its tenure by four weeks in its last season remaining open until May 7 instead of April 10, so here's hoping that trend continues this year.