Second-hand book fair in Dubai with prices from Dh3 to Dh10

Al Safa Art and Design Library is hosting a second-hand book fair over the holidays.

The event, which runs until Tuesday, was created to spread cultural awareness among the public by trying to promote reading as a lifestyle. The initiative is part of the Dubai Public Libraries cultural programme.

There are a number of second-hand books on sale, suitable for all age groups, with symbolic prices ranging between Dh3, Dh5 and Dh10.

The fair is open daily from 8am to 8pm. It is one of the projects that highlight Dubai Culture’s National Literacy Strategy 2016-2026 which aims to promote cultural values in society and support all aspects of culture including in arts and literature.

Visiting the tucked-away library

Al Safa Art and Design Library was originally opened in 1989 but was revamped in 2019 with new stylish architecture and an inviting, wide open-plan layout that encourages visitors to sit, socialise and stay put.

The building stands out as a stark grey beacon of modernity against an older, coral-coloured backdrop, with foliage and a flyover almost obscuring it from view. But its sharp, angular shape catches your eye.

Beyond the floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a cafe sits tucked away to the left. A vast expanse of low-lying shelves with a selection of books in Arabic and English is ahead. You can read these inside the space, but, unlike traditional libraries, you cannot take them home.

Scroll the gallery below to see more of Al Safa Art and Design Library in Dubai