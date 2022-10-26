Ain Dubai set to reopen in first quarter of next year

The renovation works to enhance Ain Dubai are set to be revealed in the next few months.

Having been closed since March for "improvements", the observation wheel is now expected to return to operation in the first quarter of next year.

A statement released by the team behind the Bluewaters Island attraction announced that it will remain closed for the works to be completed, though no specific reopening date was given.

"Ain Dubai’s temporary closure period will be extended until Q1 2023. We have been working rigorously to complete the enhancement works over the past months," the statement reads.

"Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made. In line with our commitment to offering guests an experience unlike any other, we look forward to introducing new and exciting offers when we re-open Ain Dubai for visitors to enjoy from across the globe."

In March, it was announced that the wheel would be closed until the end of Ramadan, but it was extended until the end of the summer in April.

Located on Bluewaters Island, the attraction opened to the public in October last year. Standing at more than 250 metres tall — about twice the height of the London Eye — the wheel offers views of landmarks including Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah. It features 48 luxury cabins, each able to carry up to 40 guests, and a single rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.

Hundreds of thousands of people visited the attraction following its opening, according to the Ain Dubai website.

The soaring observation wheel on Bluewaters Island opened in October last year. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Ain Dubai in numbers

250 meters high

115 metres taller than the London Eye

82.4 metres taller than the High Roller in Las Vegas, previously the world's tallest observation wheel

48 cabins

1,750 people capacity

2,400 kilometres of cables

360-degree views of Dubai

20km distance from Burj Khalifa

77 months to build, after construction began in May 2015

