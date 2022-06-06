EMG 2022: two-day gaming and entertainment festival is coming to Dubai

A two-day gaming and entertainment festival is coming to Dubai.

EMG 2022 will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday and Saturday. In addition to gaming tournaments, there will also be a cosplay competition, anime music show, celebrity guests and more.

One of the big highlights of the festival is the Global Esports Tour’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive LAN tournament that will be played among eight teams: Ninjas in Pajamas, Mouz, Nasr Esports, Falcons, Complexity, OG, Tyloo and Movistar Ride. They will compete for the prize pool of $250,000.

The quarterfinals of the competition will be live streamed on EMG's official Twitch and YouTube channels on Thursday while fans can watch the semifinals and grand finals live during the event at Dubai WTC.

"We are delighted to bring the GET CS:GO Tournament to Dubai as part of the EMG 2022 Festival," said Abdulla Al Gurg, founder of EMG and vice president of the Emirates Esports Federation.

"It is a milestone in Dubai's journey to becoming a global esports destination, and we are very excited to be hosting such an outstanding line-up of professional esports talents and outstanding gamer entertainment.

"This is the first edition of EMG, and we look forward to celebrating and bringing together esports, gaming and anime fans in the UAE annually for years to come."

In addition to the tournament, there will be other video game competitions across several venues for games including League of Legends, Valorant, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Fifa, Tekken 7 and VR games.

Meanwhile, cosplayers will be able to participate in a contest with a prize pool of $10,000. Also in attendance will be Japanese pianist Animez and Japanese singer Akeboshi, who will perform and be part of a meet-and-greet.

Other influencers who will also be part of the meet-and-greet include MSDossary, Ahmed Ben Chaibah, TM Faisal, Bo3omar, SirSAN, Mark Tube, Kakashi Gaming and Hope Rima.

