New music and street food festival to take place at Dubai Design District

A new event celebrating street food and music is taking place this month, and organisers say it will be Dubai's first street food block party.

Running on May 13 and 14 at the Dubai Design District, Break the Block will bring together popular UAE hip-hop and RnB artists and street food trucks for exciting beats and bites.

Headlining the musical line-up is DJ Kaboo, the Egyptian spinner who gained international acclaim with tracks appearing in new anti-hero Marvel TV series, Moon Knight.

He will be joined by Somali rapper Freek, who recently released his debut album 150, as well as Iraqi-Belgian singer Sandra Sahi.

Other acts rounding up the bill include DJs Luitik, Nedz Dustizm and Powers.fm.

On the culinary front, expect food trucks and restaurants including Birria Tacos, Cafe Isan, Chiki, Fifth Flavor, High Joint, Local Fire, Sakura and Pedalo Gelato.

Skaters and breakdancers will have a chance to display their skills with public skate jams and dance-offs taking place, plus prizes and giveaways on offer.

Graffiti artists can also showcase their talents with live street art murals featuring seasoned sprayers and new talents.

Break the Block will run from 6.30pm to 3am, with tickets available from the venue at Dh50 a person.

Things to during Eid Al Fitr holidays

Before Break the Block takes place, there's plenty to do in the UAE throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday week, with celebrations beginning in the UAE from Monday.

Running until May 15 is the Dubai Food Festival and during Eid venues across the city are putting on special breakfast menus, with nearly 20 restaurants involved, including Hillhouse Brasserie, Bistro Des Arts, French Riviera and Zaatar w Zeit.

Time Out Market Dubai will be hosting a number of musicians, singers and DJs, including rock group Carl and The Reda Mafia on Tuesday and Canadian-Lebanese singer-songwriter Danny Aridi the following day.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena will host concerts by Arabic and International pop stars, with Amr Diab taking the stage at the Yas Island venue on Tuesday.

The Egyptian singer has been the reigning pop king in the Mena region since his 1983 debut album, Ya Tareea.

The following night, two other popular Arab pop stars will team up for a night of exquisite balladry as Kadim Al Sahir, one of the most successful Arab singers, and Sherine Abdel Wahab take to the stage.

US pop group Maroon 5 will also take the Etihad Arena stage with a hit-filled set on Friday.

