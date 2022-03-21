Ramadan 2022: Dubai shopping mall opening hours guide

Malls across Dubai will offer deals and discounts to entice shoppers during the holy month. But before you head out, check out what time your destination is open.
We will continue to add to this list as more malls confirm their opening hours.
All information was correct at the time of publishing and timings are subject to change.
Circle Mall
Shops: 10am-10pm from Monday to Thursday; 10am-midnight from Friday to Sunday
Restaurants: 7am-1am daily
Well Fit: 5.30am-1am from Monday to Friday; 7am-midnight on Saturday and Sunday
Supermarket: 7am-11pm
Nesto Hypermarket: 8am-midnight
City Centre Al Zahia
Shops: 10am-1am (some vendors open until 2am)
Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-1am (some operators open until 2am)
City Centre Deira
Shops: 10am-midnight
Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-midnight (some vendors open until 1am)
City Centre Mirdif
Shops: 10am-1am (some vendors open until 2am)
Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-1am (some operators open until 2am)
Dragon Mart
Shops and kiosks: 10am-11pm, Monday to Thursday; 10am-midnight, Friday to Sunday
Food and beverage vendors: 10am-midnight daily
Dubai Festival City Mall
Shops: 10am-midnight daily
Restaurant, cafes and food court: 10am-1am daily
Cinema: 10am-3am daily
Dubai Outlet Mall
Shops: 10am-midnight daily
Festival Plaza
Shops: 10am-midnight daily
Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-midnight (some vendors open until 1am)
Ibn Battuta Mall
Shops: 10am-10pm from Sunday to Thursday; 10am-midnight on Friday and Saturday
Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-10pm from Sunday to Thursday; 10am-midnight on Friday and Saturday
Carrefour: 10am-midnight daily
Cinema: 10am-1am daily
Mall of the Emirates
Shops: Daily, 10am-1am (some vendors open until 2am)
Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-1am (some operators open until 2am)