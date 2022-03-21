Ramadan 2022: Dubai shopping mall opening hours guide

Malls across Dubai will offer deals and discounts to entice shoppers during the holy month. But before you head out, check out what time your destination is open.

We will continue to add to this list as more malls confirm their opening hours.

All information was correct at the time of publishing and timings are subject to change.

Circle Mall

Shops: 10am-10pm from Monday to Thursday; 10am-midnight from Friday to Sunday

Restaurants: 7am-1am daily

Well Fit: 5.30am-1am from Monday to Friday; 7am-midnight on Saturday and Sunday

Supermarket: 7am-11pm

Nesto Hypermarket: 8am-midnight

City Centre Al Zahia

Shops: 10am-1am (some vendors open until 2am)

Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-1am (some operators open until 2am)

City Centre Deira

Shops: 10am-midnight

Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-midnight (some vendors open until 1am)

City Centre Mirdif

Shops: 10am-1am (some vendors open until 2am)

Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-1am (some operators open until 2am)

Dragon Mart

Dragon Mart stocks plenty of Ramadan decor. Photo: Leslie Pableo / The National

Shops and kiosks: 10am-11pm, Monday to Thursday; 10am-midnight, Friday to Sunday

Food and beverage vendors: 10am-midnight daily

Dubai Festival City Mall

Shops: 10am-midnight daily

Restaurant, cafes and food court: 10am-1am daily

Cinema: 10am-3am daily

Dubai Outlet Mall

Shops: 10am-midnight daily

Festival Plaza

Shops: 10am-midnight daily

Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-midnight (some vendors open until 1am)

Ibn Battuta Mall

Shops: 10am-10pm from Sunday to Thursday; 10am-midnight on Friday and Saturday

Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-10pm from Sunday to Thursday; 10am-midnight on Friday and Saturday

Carrefour: 10am-midnight daily

Cinema: 10am-1am daily

Mall of the Emirates

Shops: Daily, 10am-1am (some vendors open until 2am)

Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am-1am (some operators open until 2am)