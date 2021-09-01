DXB Snow Run is returning to Ski Dubai for a second year

Registration is now open for the second DXB Snow Run. The event will once again take place on the slopes of Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates on September 17.

This year’s race will include a new five-kilometre race, which will be five laps around a course, in addition to the original 3km run of three laps that was part of 2020's event. It is open to men and women over the age of 16.

The inaugural DXB Snow Run took place in August 2020, with more than 46 nationalities competing in the event. The UAE’s Buti Al Nuaimi and Germany’s Pia Hansske won the men’s and women’s 3km races with the fastest times, respectively.

The 3km race had competitors navigating laps around Ski Dubai in -4°C temperatures while becoming a part of history, as the event was the first of its kind to take place in a desert in the summer.

To ensure guests can enjoy a comfortable and safe experience, the venue will follow UAE government health and safety guidelines. Competitors must wear face masks at all times in the mall, but can lower them while running.

The second DXB Snow Run is being organised by Dubai Sports Council under the plan to popularise snow sports in the emirate, in cooperation with Ski Dubai. It is also working towards the goal of creating a diverse sports environment in the Dubai community.

Under this framework, Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events recently, including the world’s first indoor Red Bull Jump and Freeze on July 9.

There are also more than 10 events scheduled to take place at the venue, including national and international tournaments such as the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship and the 12th Ice Warrior Challenge.

Tickets start at Dh169 and can be purchased here

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

