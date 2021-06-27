Sharjah Summer Promotions to kick off on July 8 with shopping discounts across the emirate

The annual shopping and tourism event will run until August 26

Sharjah will host a seven-week shopping and tourism event this summer, with activities and discounts on offer. Ainur Kamaev / Unsplash
Family-friendly activities and events, plus plenty of shopping discounts, can be expected during this year's Sharjah Summer Promotions, which is run annually by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

The season, which falls under the Sharjah Summer Festival, will run for seven weeks, beginning on July 8, and culminating on August 26.

Each year the shopping and tourism event offers deals, discounts and prizes across the emirate's malls and stores, and this year gives retailers an opportunity to regain business lost during the pandemic.

SCCI is currently calling on Sharjah's retailers to confirm registration for the event, to "make the most out of the high spending rates expected", according to a statement.

"Sharjah Summer Promotions is one of the most important events organised by the chamber and has established itself as one of the most successful shopping events in attracting visitors and shoppers across the UAE," said Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general at the SCCI.

"Through this event, we aim to enhance the leading position and role of the emirate of Sharjah, spotlight its economic, social, cultural and tourist status, and revitalise the commercial movement in local markets. This contributes to strengthening the investment, supporting the activities and events of the private sector, and achieving the economic vision of the emirate as per the directives of its wise leadership."

Hana Al Suwaidi, the chamber's head of the festival and exhibitions department, said: "This year's Sharjah Summer Promotions is ready to welcome visitors and shoppers via a lot of fun activities and amazing activities that meet the aspirations of Sharjah population of all ages."

While specific events and activities have not yet been announced, more details can be expected to be revealed nearer to the festival's kick-off date.

Updated: June 27, 2021 11:29 AM

