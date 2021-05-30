Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: the world's most expensive car has arrived – in pictures

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the world's most expensive car.

Its Boat Tail is an open-air and nautical-themed luxury car inspired by J-class yachts. It took four years to create from formulation to build and is reported to have an estimated price tag of between $25 million and $28m, which would make it the most expensive car in the world.

Rolls-Royce has only built three Boat Tails and the coachbuilt vehicles come with features such as a removable canopy roof.

For those looking to enjoy a day out, the vehicle's rear deck also opens to reveal a "hosting suite", complete with utensils, glasses and a double fridge. The other side has an area for snacks.

The cars are adorned with timepieces from Swiss luxury watchmakers Bovet, which can either be worn by the owner or mounted on the dashboard.

The Boat Tail is 5.8 metres long and appears elongated because of its stainless steel pinstripe inlays. Wood finishes in the lower cabin and floor resemble the hull of a ship.

In terms of power, the vehicle is based on the same platform as the Rolls-Royce Phantom, which has a 6.75-litre, 563-horsepower twin-turbo V12 engine.

"Rolls-Royce believes in complete authenticity and the Boat Tail is the culmination of a four-year collaboration with three of our most special clients," said Torsten Muller-Otvos, chief executive at Rolls-Royce.

“Rolls-Royce Coachbuild clients are intimately and personally involved at each step of the creative and engineering process.

"We work in harmony with the client to gain complete fluency in the nuances of their character and personality. We carefully translate these qualities into the elements with which they wish to imbue their commission.

“This is authentic luxury. This is contemporary patronage in its truest form.”

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

