Audi RS7 Sportback road test: Speedy sedan in elegant apparel

These days, mainstream car manufacturers tend to fill up their motoring rosters with anything buyers could conceivably want. Think hatchbacks, sporty jobs, SUVs (both big and small), sedans – they do the lot, offering a little of everything.

Audi is no exception but, despite the range of vehicles it produces, there is always one type it continues to do best: luxury coupes.

The brand’s RS7 Sportback carries on in this tradition. It's a sleek, posh, low-slung affair, which makes it eye-catching right from the off.

Cars of this sort just look fast and, in the case of the RS7, that perception is not deceptive in any way.

The prominent front spoiler and side flaps, side-sill inserts, matte-grey rear diffuser and brightly hued brake callipers let you know you’re in the presence of a performance vehicle.

Admittedly, the engine is on the large side for a sedan, but, even taking that into account, the RS7 still moves like a lithe panther – it’ll go from 0 to 100 kph in a little north of three seconds. Realistically, that is borderline supercar performance.

When you put your foot down, the sound experience is something to behold, too.

The RS7 Sportback gets its unveiling at the Thailand Motor show. EPA

Audi has gone for a less-is-more approach regarding cabin noise insulation, so you hear the full-on roar of the engine when you really want to see what the car can do.

Manufacturers talk a lot about some of their fiercest models being acceptable everyday rides, but that is frequently a case for severe debate. With the RS7, it isn't something you'd argue about, though. The car tears around like it’s built for the track, but it’s comfortable and calm when you need it to be (which, in reality for most drivers, is the vast majority of the time).

Flat-out speed aside, the cornering and general directional stability stand up well, offering little fear of under or oversteer even if you’re going at pace.

SPECS Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo

Power: 630hp

Torque: 850Nm

Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic

Price: From Dh599,000

On sale: Now

Similarly, the quality of the ride is as good as any luxury sedan.

It doesn’t have the mobile-office feel of some high-end models in the same price bracket, but this has evidently been designed as a car buyers will want to be driving themselves, rather than opting for the services of a chauffeur.

For many, the RS7 is on the costly side, but you do get a reasonable amount of high-end kit for your cash.

As standard, the RS7 comes with Audi’s virtual cockpit set-up on a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, a head-up display and a 360-degree camera system.

It’s pretty on the inside, too – the leather seats are adorned with a fetching honeycomb stitching pattern and the colour co-ordination all around the cabin is clearly something a lot of thought has gone into.

The RS7 is not one of Audi’s better-known vehicles – the cost alone is going to ensure it is not a car that will rival the number of more modest sedans on the roads – but it definitely makes its presence felt, both when you see it and drive it.

If you have Dh600,000 to drop on a car, it's a happy investment.