Polestar 3 road test: Speedy Scandinavian minimalism in a sustainable shell

If you’re talking about countries famous for their approach to safe and sensible motoring, Sweden would have to be right at the top of any list.

Bearing in mind the offerings from the likes of Volvo, and, in days of yore, Saab, the nation’s automotive manufacturers have traditionally shown a distinctly responsible attitude to all things vehicular.

Now, it seems the trend is continuing with the latest models introduced by Gothenburg manufacturer Polestar. Certainly judging by the company’s new, mid-size luxury SUV, at least.

SPECS: Polestar 3 Engine: Long-range dual motor with 400V battery

Power: 360kW / 483bhp

Torque: 840Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 628km

0-100km/h: 4.7sec

Top speed: 210kph

Price: From Dh360,000

On sale: September



The car in question is called the Polestar 3, and, as numerical logic implies, it’s a follow-up to the 2 and a precursor to the 4 and the 5.

That model range would seem to indicate no one in the marketing department was keen to be overly creative when it came to naming the vehicles. However, there is probably some solid reasoning behind this, as minimalism is a key feature of this brand.

That doesn’t mean the cars are not jammed full of innovative tech (they are), it’s more about cleanliness of design.

You can see from the outset that uncluttered sleekness was right at the forefront of the minds of those responsible for tweaking the shape of the 3 into what it finally became.

The roofline slopes back pleasingly while the bodywork has just enough humps and bumps to make it interesting but not aerodynamically compromised.

The mid-size luxury SUV Polestar 3 is the latest release from the Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer. All photos: Polestar

Size-wise, the 3 is deceptive. It seems a compact affair at first, but, as soon as you get inside, it becomes obvious there’s a lot more space than you’d expect based on outward appearances.

It is no surprise, then, that driving it can best be described as a comfortable experience.

Read more It's time to speed up the electric vehicle revolution

Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s all serenity and composure though – Polestar has given the 3 some serious power.

The top speed of the car is 210 kph and, if you opt for the performance pack option, you can get up to 100 kph in around 4.7 seconds.

It all seems to happen without you noticing, too, as this is a car that feels like it’s always cosseting you.

The 3 manoeuvres tidily, so you can swing in and out of bends in the most carefree and near-silent fashion, all helped by the added aerodynamic wings integrated into the bonnet and rear spoiler.

Polestar 3

The 3 has a 14.5-inch centre screen and a tidy head-up display, and those who like to listen to music while they drive will be impressed with the 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

The inside is kitted out with wool, Nappa leather, which the brand describes as “animal-welfare-secured”, repurposed aluminium and recycled nylon, so sustainability was evidently front-of-mind during the manufacturing process.

Polestar can trace its origins back a few decades, but it was bought by the Volvo group in conjunction with Chinese manufacturer Geely in 2017 and rebranded as a high-end EV producer. The 3, for example, is being touted as a competitor for cars like the Audi e-tron, Tesla Model X and BMW iX.

The 3 is fun to drive and still enough of a rarity to give those who opt for one just a little bit of extra kudos.

It isn't a car you'd be mad keen to take off-roading as there are rather better options in that sphere, but it's a decent choice for those after a stylish tarmac treader.